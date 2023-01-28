High Point Panthers (10-11, 2-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (10-11, 5-4 Big South)
Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -8.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the High Point Panthers after Caleb Robinson scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb's 78-66 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
The Runnin' Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Gardner-Webb averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.
The Panthers are 2-7 against Big South opponents. High Point ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Kareem Reid is averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.
Bryant Randleman is averaging 8.3 points for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for High Point.
LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin' Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.