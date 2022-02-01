ANDOVER — West Middle School students experimented with their interest in sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics — STEM — Thursday after school as part of the first “STEMpede” organized by the Andover High School Women in STEM club.
“It went really really well yesterday we had a great turnout and everyone seemed really invested in the activities we had,” said Baishali Chaudhuri, co-president of the Women in STEM club.
About 100 West Middle School students came out for a preview of the variety of science clubs and classes they can look forward to at the high school.
One of the computer science clubs showed students how to take apart and put together a computer. The chemistry club gave students basic materials like paper and tape, which the students had to use to create a safe cushion for a falling egg. The biology club helped students extract DNA from strawberries.
The high schoolers created an atmosphere for learning and questions, allowing students to choose from 10 different activities to participate in. Each middle school student went to three different clubs’ stations, getting a taste of all the different possibilities.
Eunchai Kang, another senior and co-president of the club, recalled one student who wasn’t very excited about going to the computer parts activity at first. He had signed up for others, she said.
However, after a few minutes he completely changed his mind, staying at the station longer.
“It was so nice he got so invested and engaged,” she said.
The club, which is only a few years old, started as a place for female-identifying students to get resources for internships and research opportunities, Chaudhuri said. Last year they expanded it to help students get more involved in all STEM activities, she said.
This event was “really successful in helping students in identifying new fields they might not have signed up for,” said Emily Packer, a sophomore and co-president of the club.
The Future Medical Professionals club even brought in equipment like suture kits and heat monitors to show students the possibilities in medicine, explained Ian Thoms, a member of that club. He was happily surprised when one student told him that they wanted to go into medicine after seeing the demonstration.
Bringing in the equipment also hopefully helped people feel more at ease with medicine in general, he said.
“But this would help them say, ‘I remember that from the STEM fair, it won’t hurt,’” Thoms said.
The club is looking to host more “STEMpedes” at the other two middle schools in town by the end of the year. And, they would also like to bring their activities to other schools in the area as well to help educate other students on potential STEM careers to help them get into those fields as well, Chaudhuri said.
“Education is the best way to tackle those social inequalities,” she said.