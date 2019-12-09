Members of the Sax Pack, from left, Ron Hoehn, Laurie Paszko, and Gregory Lyons perform along Merrimack Street during the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Stroll. 12/6/19
Timothy Jean
Nathan Whitter, 5, of Haverhill, throws indoor snowballs toward a snowman to win a prize at Pentucket Bank's Santa's Village at Harbor Place during the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Stroll in Haverhill. 12/6/19
Timothy Jean
Leah Casey, 7, of Atkinson, decorates a cookie at Pentucket Bank's Santa's Village. 12/6/19
Timothy Jean
Ariana Partsch, 8, left, and her brother Andy, 6, of Bradford, sit in a photo booth for a photo outside of the Haverhill Bank. 12/6/19
Timothy Jean
featured
Highlights of the annual Christmas Stroll
PHOTOS BY TIM JEAN
1 of 4
Members of the Sax Pack, from left, Ron Hoehn, Laurie Paszko, and Gregory Lyons perform along Merrimack Street during the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Stroll. 12/6/19
Timothy Jean
Nathan Whitter, 5, of Haverhill, throws indoor snowballs toward a snowman to win a prize at Pentucket Bank's Santa's Village at Harbor Place during the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Stroll in Haverhill. 12/6/19
Timothy Jean
Leah Casey, 7, of Atkinson, decorates a cookie at Pentucket Bank's Santa's Village. 12/6/19
Timothy Jean
Ariana Partsch, 8, left, and her brother Andy, 6, of Bradford, sit in a photo booth for a photo outside of the Haverhill Bank. 12/6/19