CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +138, Inter Miami CF +165, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals against Orlando City.
Miami is 10-10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has a 5-0-1 record in games it scores more than two goals.
Montreal is 16-4-5 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 148 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game. Montreal is also fourth in MLS play with 58 goals.
Sunday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has 11 goals and one assist for Miami. Higuain has scored nine goals over the last 10 games.
Romell Quioto has 15 goals and five assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has scored four goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and three corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
Montreal: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), George Acosta (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Brek Shea (injured).
Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
