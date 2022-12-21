BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Hill's 17 points helped Fresno State defeat CSU Bakersfield 56-48 on Tuesday.
Hill also contributed eight assists for the Bulldogs (4-7). Anthony Holland finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range to add 12 points. Jemarl Baker Jr. recorded nine points and was 2 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.
Kaleb Higgins finished with 18 points and two steals for the Roadrunners (4-7). Marvin McGhee added nine points for CSU Bakersfield. Cameron Smith also had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Fresno State entered halftime tied with CSU Bakersfield 27-27. Baker paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. Fresno State outscored CSU Bakersfield in the second half by eight points, with Hill scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
