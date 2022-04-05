The Kansas Jayhawks on Monday won their first men’s basketball national championship since 2008, and did it in historic fashion.
The Jayhawks defeated North Carolina, 72-69, and overcame the largest deficit and the biggest halftime hole in men’s NCAA Tournament championship game history.
The Tar Heels led by 16 points at 38-22 with 2 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first half, and North Carolina was up 40-25 at the midpoint.
But Kansas went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second half and led by as many as six at one point at 56-50. North Carolina came back to tie it at 57, but Kansas eventually prevailed.
Here is a closer look at the (now) old records.
HALFTIME DEFICIT OVERCOME TO WIN TITLE GAME
— 10, Kentucky vs. Utah. The Wildcats were behind 41-31 but won 78-69 on March 30, 1998
— 8, Loyola Chicago vs. Cincinnati. Loyola trailed but won 60-58 (OT) on March 3-23, 1963
— 6, Indiana vs. Michigan. The Hoosiers were down 35-29 but won 86-68 on March 29, 1976
— 5, Villanova vs. North Carolina. Villanova was behind 39-34 but won 77-74 on April 4, 2016
DEFICIT OVERCOME TO WIN TITLE GAME
— 15, Loyola Chicago vs. Cincinnati. Loyola was down 45-30 with 14:00 left in the second half but won 60-58 in overtime on March 23, 1963
— 12, Kentucky vs. Utah. Kentucky trailed 45-33 with 17:48 left in the second half but won 78-69 on March 30, 1998
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
