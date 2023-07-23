SALEM, N.H. -- How often do three youth baseball all-star teams from the same town play in a championship caliber game on the same day?
What are the chances of all three coming away with victories?
And what are the chances that one team overcomes an eight-run deficit in their last at-bat to win, the second team overcomes a seven-run deficit in the fifth inning to win, and the third team overcomes a one-run deficit, and is led by two pitchers who combined to strike out 13 of the possible 18 outs in the game?
All of that happened within hours of one another, at the same complex for Salem Youth Baseball.
Simply incredible and historic!
After the 10U and 11U teams enjoyed their dramatic come from behind wins, the 12 year-old team took the field and certainly didn't disappoint. Led by terrific pitching by Rowan Briggs and Nico Cardinale, Salem edged Bedford, 2-1, to capture the District 1 Championship title held at the Joseph Bergeron Memorial Field at the Michele Memorial Park.
The 12's (8-0) now advance to the state championship best-of-three series next weekend against Portsmouth in Somersworth.
"Ninety percent of this team has been playing together since they were eight years old. And the goal is to get to Williamsport (for the Little League World Series)," said manager Steve Quinn. "We started playing AAU together for that and most of the team has stuck together. We knew that they were a special group back then and we have worked with them all year round to get to this spot, but the goal is to get to Williamsport and we're trying to get there."
Bedford took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an infield error and three singles. After that, they could barely touch Briggs. The right-hander went the first five innings, mixing in a fastball and an effective curve ball. He gave up the one unearned run, on four hits, while walking one and striking out 12. He retired the final six batters to face him, four on strikeouts.
"I was feeling good warming up and luckily it transferred over to the game. The first inning didn't go too well but then I started to throw (more) strikes," said Briggs.
The score remained 1-0 until the top of the fourth. With one out and the bases empty, Jack Quinn started the rally with a sharp single to right field. He went to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Briggs singled to right and advanced to second as the ball skipped past the outfielder, and that easily allowed Quinn to score. Cardinale followed with a base hit to center field to score Briggs with what ended up to be the game-winning run.
"We played them twice in the past two weeks and put up nine runs and eight runs, so hats off to them because they came ready to play. They played great defense and their pitcher threw the ball well," said Manager Quinn. "Our bats came awake as the game wore on and we gained more confidence. We had a slow start again. The first inning was kind of ugly and we made some (defensive) errors. When we play close games, we have to find ways to win, so that was a good test right there. I'm glad we're moving on."
After Briggs reached his pitch count, Cardinale came on for the bottom of the sixth and got a ground ball out and a strikeout. With the bases empty and two outs, the next batter Tyler Harston struck a foul ball down the right field line and Acen Torrens-White made a terrific diving grab for the final out.
"I was nervous, really nervous," said Cardinale about coming on relief. "I was just thinking about (being able) to run around the field with the banner with everyone. That's all I was thinking."
And minutes after that terrific catch by Aces Torrens-White, Cardinale and his teammates took the trip around the field, celebrating as district champs.
"We've had a great run. We're really talented and we have been together for a while, too," said Cardinale before Briggs added, "We have a great team with a lot of talent, and great bonding. We have all been together for a while. We all kind of knew that we would end up at this point."
The 12-year-old team includes: Steven Quinn, Jim Briggs, Matt Barry, Nolan Baillargeon, Matthew Barry, Rowan Briggs, Nico Cardinale, Brayden Castillo, Gavin Griffin, Nate Makiej, Brandan Pelletier, John Quinn, Caden Scanlon, Travis Schaufenbil, Acen Torrens White and Mason Wiles.
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote.
Salem 2, Bedford 1
Salem 000 200 0 -2
Bedford 100 000 0 -1
Salem – Quinn 2-1-1, Barry 2-0-0, Briggs 2-1-1, Cardinale 2-0-1, Pelletier 2-0-0, Scanlon 2-0-1, Schaufenbil 2-0-0, Mackiej 2-0-0, Wiles 1-0-0, Griffin 2-0-0, Torrens-White 2-0-0, Baillargeon 2-0-0. Totals: 23-2-4.
Bedford – Maier 1-1-0, Ricci 2-0-1, Carnevale 2-0-2, Glines 2-0-0, Brenner 2-0-1, Packard 2-0-0, Parker 2-0-0, Ngari 2-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Dooley 2-0-0, Abernathy 2-0-0, Hartson 2-0-0. Totals: 23-1-4.
WP: Briggs; Save: Cardinale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.