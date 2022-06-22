METHUEN — After being in the works for nearly three years, the plaque recognizing Maj. Gen. Marquis de Lafayette’s historic visit to Methuen was unveiled on June 21.
The event was held exactly 197 years after Lafayette’s visit on June 21, 1825.
Joseph Bella, vice president of the Methuen Historical Society, said Julien Icher of the French Consulate in Boston, asked him to take on the task of creating a plaque.
In July 2021, the City Council voted unanimously to pass a Resolution sponsored by Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro recognizing June 21 as the day of “Methuen’s Historical Lafayette Visit.”
During the ceremony, Bella said Lafayette was invited to visit Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood before traveling north along the Concord Turnpike making stops in Medford, Reading, Andover, Lawrence and Methuen.
Bella said excitement surged through the city about Lafayette’s arrival.
“He really had a great visit here,” said Bella. “Every Methuen resident showed up.”
He said Lafayette entered Methuen after crossing over the Andover Bridge, which was also a toll-bridge.
“I’m guessing they waived the toll that day,” said Bella.
Following his hour-long visit in Methuen, Lafayette was escorted to the state line where he was greeted by the staff of New Hampshire Gov. David Morril.
Forty-eight years earlier, Lafayette arrived in Philadelphia to fight in the Revolutionary War, despite orders from King Louis XVI not to take part in the conflict.
At the time, Lafayette was just 19 years old and had never seen combat. However, within two months of his arrival, he was commissioned as a major general in the Continental Army and was later assigned as division commander. Lafayette also formed a lasting friendship with American Gen. George Washington and served on his staff for six weeks.
Lafayette went on to serve in eight engagements including the battles of Brandywine, Gloucester, Barren Hill and the Siege of Yorktown.
Working with Benjamin Franklin and John Adams, Lafayette convinced the French Government to send 6,000 soldiers as well as six ships and supplies to the American colonies.
By 1781, Lafayette forced British forces under Lord Charles Cornwallis across Virginia and eventually surrounded him at Yorktown. Cornwallis was forced to surrender on Oct. 19 of that year.
Hailed as the “Hero of Two Worlds,” Lafayette returned home to France in 1782 where he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.
