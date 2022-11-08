The 2022 East Coast Football League handed out their awards this past weekend and the Haverhill Hitmen, the league champs, did pretty well. From left to right, Jason Fletcher, defensive end of the year, Emilio Colon Coach of the Year, Jeremiah Arriaga Defensive Coordinator of the Year and Isiah Ocasio MVP. Other winners, not in photo were Larry Benji, Defensive Tackle of the Year and Rich Grasso Kicker of the Year.