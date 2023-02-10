Morgan State Bears (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 3-4 MEAC)
Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kameron Hobbs scored 24 points in Morgan State's 75-65 win against the Delaware State Hornets.
The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. North Carolina Central is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bears are 4-3 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is third in the MEAC scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Malik Miller averaging 6.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Monroe averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.
Isaiah Burke is shooting 46.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bears. Hobbs is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.