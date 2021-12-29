SALEM — Salem and Londonderry played to a 2-2 tie Wednesday at the 21st annual Tuscan Kitchen Blue Devil Classic.
Senior co-captain Brady Ferreira continued his brilliant play for the hosts with two more goals, giving him five in the 3-game tourney and six on the season for 2-2-1 Salem.
Senior Michael Prince netted his second varsity goal, the other was earlier in the tourney.
“Brady’s was special,” said coach Mark McGinn. “He took a pass in the neutral zone, then (deked) three kids. Prince’s was hard work. It was on a rebound.”
Ferreira, who began his career at Haverhill High, and Brennan Chane picked up assists.
Salem sophomore Colby Sauvage and Londonderry’s Aidan Cardosi each had 17 saves. The Lancers are now 3-2-1.
McGinn, who is in his 23rd season as head coach, may have his youngest team with nine freshmen and four sophomores on the 22-player varsity roster.
“We are starting to really come together,” he said. “We are getting through growing pains. They are getting there.”
Wednesday Salem is at Manchester, which features players from Manchester Central, Memorial and West high schools.