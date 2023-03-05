William & Mary Tribe (13-19, 7-11 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (23-8, 16-2 CAA)
Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -13; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride play in the CAA Tournament against the William & Mary Tribe.
The Pride are 16-2 against CAA opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Hofstra leads the CAA with 14.5 assists per game led by Jaquan Carlos averaging 4.9.
The Tribe are 7-11 against CAA opponents. William & Mary has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.3 points for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.
Noah Collier is averaging nine points and 8.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 10-0, averaging 77.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.
Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
