FILE - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and special assistant to the head coach Doc Sadler watch from the sideline during the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, on March 1, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. Hoiberg announced on Friday, March 18, 2022, that as part of the restructuring of his men’s basketball staff, the position of Special Assistant to the Head Coach has been eliminated, and Doc Sadler will depart the Nebraska program.