METHUEN — In a gift-giving effort purely fueled by volunteers, hundreds of children across the region — more than half of them in foster care — are having a brighter holiday season this year.
Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley's annual Santa's Helper program provided clothing, toys, electronics and other gifts to 204 children, said Larry Giordano, president of the nonprofit organization.
Now in it's 14th year, the organization also was able to partner with other nonprofits, including The Psychological Center and Youth Build, to fulfill gift lists for roughly another 200 kids, Giordano said.
"God is good. There are a lot of good people out there and they want to help. They are fantastic and like I always say, 'God didn't make junk,'" said Giordano, a former foster child himself, who now lives with his family and runs a business in Methuen.
For the past 14 years, Foster Kids has sponsored the Santa's Helper program through which they solicit volunteers to shop for and fulfill wish lists for children in foster care.
The group stresses these children "are in foster care through no fault of their own."
A deadline is set to drop off the gifts. Boxes are also placed at restaurants and businesses throughout the Merrimack Valley for well-wishers to drop off new coats, toys and other donations, Giordano said.
Then, a few days before the annual Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley Christmas party, dozens of volunteers gather at St. Lucy's Church at 254 Merrimack St., Methuen, to wrap the donated gifts.
This year, 150 volunteers showed up.
"We don't even know who they all are. People come in and wrap and wrap and don't say much. We play Christmas music and there is coffee and donuts and pizza if they'd like something to eat after work," Giordano said.
Everyone is happy and pleased when they finish up and leave that night, he explained.
"Just to see the look on their faces is amazing. That's the best part for me," he said.
The Santa's Helper program is based on a Salvation Army program Giordano remembers when he was a child. He said he and his foster mother were given gifts and a turkey by the Salvation Army each year, something he remembers fondly.
Giordano said in 2005, the year they hosted the first Foster Kids Christmas party, clothing and gifts were given to 86 children.
"We thought we would have less and less (children) each year but it didn't work that way," he said.
Foster Kids works closely with the Department of Children and Families to provide for and help foster children.
This year, the group also received a $5,000 donation from an organization in Maine. With that money, they were able to provide a coat, hat and mittens with their holiday gifts, he said.
Giordano stressed that all of Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley's efforts are aimed at helping children in foster care or in need throughout the region.
"Every dollar we make goes to the kids," he said.
For more information, check out the group's website at fosterkidsmv.org.
