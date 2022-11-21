HAVERHILL — Lights, action and cider doughnuts.
The holiday lights at Crescent Farms are storybook scenes designed to enchant.
The action there is the train of vehicles winding over a mile-long route through rolling cow pastures and fields.
The cider doughnuts, sugar cookies and whoopie pies are for sale after the run at the farm stand.
The North Shore Holiday Light Show at Crescent Farms started Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31, on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m.
Cody Davidowicz of Crescent Farms in Haverhill, 140 Willow Ave., gets to know the show well on his family’s fourth-generation, 250-acre farm.
On days after work, he drives to the far end of the farm, traveling under and past the constellation of Santas, elves, candy canes and Christmas trees.
This will be the show’s third year. The first was 2020, the year the pandemic started.
“Which was good for people because it got them out of the house,” Davidowicz said. “They didn’t have to worry about anything. You drive through in your car.”
Visitors tune their radios to the show’s accompanying frequency, and it plays songs synced to the exhibits.
“Some portions of the light show, they blink and they flicker with the tunes,” he said.
His mom, Debby DiBurro, said the light show’s holiday feel fits well with the family atmosphere at the farm.
Crescent Farms hosts the show. It’s run by BOLD Media, a Long Island, New York-based company owned by Andrew Adams and Matthew Glaser, both in their 20s.
The light show was an outgrowth of the all-music radio station they purchased, 104.7 WELJ.
BOLD presents light shows throughout New England and as far south as Florida and west as California.
They have a creative team designing the shows year-round and crews that transport the LED displays and install them.
The hilly and winding terrain at Crescent Farms — which includes one of the highest points in the Merrimack Valley — offers unique installation opportunities.
“It gives us places to hide surprises,” Adams said.
The show lasts 20 to 25 minutes, and every night is pretty much sold out. The price is $25 per carload.
“The show has been a tradition for a lot of families, and is becoming a tradition for others,” Adams said.
Music is the key.
If the weather is perfect, it’s a crisp evening and large snowflakes drift softly to the ground as “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” plays over car radios.
The lights and music perform a dance, each in rhythm for the enjoyment of the people passing through the show.
For more information, visit crescentfarm.com/winter-light-show. Tickets can be purchased through boldmedia.ticketspice.com/north-shore-holiday-light-show.
