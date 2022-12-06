NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Makers' Market will debut this year on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 10 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Andover Historical Society, 800 Mass. Ave., in the town's old center.
Both days will offer holiday shopping with over 40 local artisans selling handmade goods, while children can enjoy free crafts. Photos with Santa offered for a small donation of hand warmers and new socks for those in need.
Also visits with Disney princesses and Batman, while Bella Ballerina will perform and a local 11-year-old musician will play acoustic guitar and sing. Food trucks will be serving signature dishes.
Proceeds support the North Andover Historical Society and charities that serve the homeless.
Caroling and Comradery at the East Parish Meeting House
HAVERHILL — The seventh annual Caroling and Comradery gathering take place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at the historic and restored East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road. The public is invited. The event will include caroling led by the Riversiders and the Greenleaf Musicians, a fire, refreshments, candlelight and neigborly cheer. RSVP is appreciated but not required at rroffo@comcast.net. Please park on the lawn or in driveway across the street.
Santa is at Smolak Farms until Dec. 21
NORTH ANDOVER — Santa will be at Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 21.
Pictures with Santa will be taken free of charge.
Resident members chosen for 400 Great Pond Road Committee
NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board, during its Nov. 28 meeting, announced that residents Gerald Brecher, Norma Lochmann and Guillermo Vicens were chosen as resident members of the new 400 Great Pond Road Steering Committee.
They will be joined by nine town staff members who had already been chosen.
The committee will be tasked with providing a recommendation to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues detailing the best option for reusing the property at 400 Great Pond Road. The committee must submit its recommendation by March 4, 2023.
Drawn to the Music registering now
SALEM, N.H. — The New Hampshire Philharmonic is accepting submissions for Drawn to the Music 2023. Submissions must be postmarked by Dec. 31.
This collaborative project provides New Hampshire elementary students with an opportunity to listen to great works of western music and create original illustrations in response.
The resulting artwork (up to 150 images to be selected) will be scanned and projected above the orchestra during their performance of the piece.
Drawn to the Music takes place Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
Each winning artist and a guest and sponsoring teachers will receive free entry to the concert. For details, visit nhphil.org/drawn-to-the-music.
Essex Art Center looking to grow
LAWRENCE — The Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. is raising money to help pay for a renovation project and help support its financial aid program.
To meet the growing demand for its programs, the center is planning to retrofit its space to accommodate bigger groups and offer new classes. It also needs to raise money to support its much-needed financial aid assistance program.
Center officials said your gift provides crucial support to ensure equitable access to its fine arts education experiences while setting it up for the next decade of service as a hub for art, education, and innovation. Donations accepted online at tinyurl.com/yabzvavt or mail a check to: Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence, MA 01840.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.