Coppin State (1-9) vs. Saint Bonaventure (5-1)
Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jesse Zarzuela and Coppin State will battle Jaren Holmes and Saint Bonaventure. The junior Zarzuela has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games. Holmes, a senior, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.
STELLAR SENIORS: Saint Bonaventure has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Holmes, Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Dominick Welch and Jalen Adaway have collectively accounted for 91 percent of the team's scoring this year and 95 percent of all Bonnies points over the last five games.
CREATING OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 26 assists in those games.
STREAK STATS: Coppin State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 60.6 points, while allowing 78.2 per game.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Saint Bonaventure has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Coppin State has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all A10 teams. The Bonnies have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.
