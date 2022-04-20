KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hit five home runs through the first eight games of the season, and their offense had scuffled enough to necessitate a slight lineup reconfiguration.
So, of course, the Royals responded with three home runs and rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in the first game of a three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 10,003 humans and 257 dogs on Bark at the Park night at Kauffman Stadium.
Salvador Perez crushed two home runs for his second multi-homer game of the season — the first coming a week prior in St. Louis — and his 14th career multi-homer game. His second blast tied the score.
Hunter Dozier mashed his second homer of the season, also his second consecutive game with a homer, to give the Royals third first lead of the day.
Nicky Lopez, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the first time this season, went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Andrew Benintendi also had two hits (2 for 4).
Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings.
The Royals bullpen, including Amir Garrett (1 2/3 innings), Jake Brentz (2/3), Collin Snider (1/3), Scott Barlow (1 inning) and Josh Staumont (1 inning, save) held the Twins scoreless for the final 4 2/3 innings. Staumont recorded his second save of the season.
