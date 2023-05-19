The fabulous contemporary colonial at 17 Hillcrest Drive in Hampton Falls, N.H. offers privacy, luxurious amenities, and an abundance of entertainment space. Featuring four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, the home was built in 2007 and has been wonderfully maintained.
Situated on over two acres of land, it’s nestled in a beautiful, cul-de-sac neighborhood and provides picturesque views of the natural surroundings, as it abuts conservation land. It’s perfect for buyers looking for a peaceful and quiet location, along with lots of play space.
Residents and guests are welcomed to the home by a long driveway, well-manicured front lawn, and incredible landscaping by landscape architect Charles Hugo.
Inside, the home has almost 4,300 square feet of sun-filled living space and boasts an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and tons of storage.
The entry foyer features shadow box details, a large coat closet, and access to the powder room. There is also a side mudroom entrance that features a walk-in pantry and connects to the garage.
The open-concept gourmet kitchen features a large center island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances, including a six-burner Wolf range, a wall oven and microwave, a dishwasher, refrigerator, and wine cooler.
There is a cozy window seat overlooking the covered front porch, and there is a large breakfast nook that offers access to the backyard.
Just beyond the kitchen, the enormous family room features a stunning Palladian window, a vaulted ceiling, a handsome gas fireplace, and another window seat, this time overlooking the backyard and gardens.
There is also a spacious and bright formal dining room, a sitting room just off of the family room, and French doors leading to a wonderful home office.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite also features a vaulted ceiling, with tons of natural light, a luxurious private bathroom complete with a tiled walk-in shower and a claw-foot soaking tub, as well as a walk-in closet.
There are two guest bedrooms that share a hallway bathroom, as well as a third-floor bedroom suite that has its own sitting room, bathroom, and multiple closets.
And that’s not all – Over the three-car garage is a bonus living space, with a kitchen, a bathroom, its own private entrance, and a staircase deck leading down to the backyard.
Outdoor space is plentiful, too. There is a covered porch with a ceiling fan, a large stone slab patio, a hot tub, stairs leading down to a firepit, and a separate set of stairs leading down to the gardens. There is also an abundance of grassy lawn and it’s all very private.
Other features of the home include new heating and water systems, a whole house generator, a security system, and an irrigation system. There is also a built-in basketball hoop in the driveway and an invisible pet fence.
Delightful income-tax free Hampton Falls, with about 2,400 residents, has a laid-back small-town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby, including beaches, championship golf courses, marinas, shopping, and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. Hampton Falls is only about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
At-a-glance:
Marketed by Jim Giampa of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $1,495,000, it is a splendid home in an extraordinary location that is definitely a must-see!
An open house will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Jim directly at 603-235-5887. You can also visit www.careyandgiampa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.