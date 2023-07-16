Rare opportunity to purchase this decorator-perfect, turn-key home located in the highly sought after Lakeview Farm Condominiums with impeccably maintained homes and deeded access to a rare 40’ private beach on Cobbett’s Pond exclusive for homeowners within this 55 plus age-restricted community.
Tastefully updated throughout including a stunning, epicurean-inspired island kitchen with Wolf, Fisher Paykel and Bosch appliances is open both to a sunny and cozy breakfast nook with 13-foot vaulted ceilings and also to the great room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and custom built-in smart TV with custom picture frame-like framing.
The spacious 15’8”-by-14’8” first floor primary suite also features a similar custom TV, sunlit exposure, two spacious double walk-in closets with custom built-ins and a renovated primary bath with 3’10”-by-2’11” tiled shower and jetted tub.
Second floor features a spacious 15’9”-by-11’9” guest suite with ensuite tiled bathroom as well as a 19’7”-by-17’7” loft ideal for a family room, craft/hobby room or billiard area that’s open to the two-story living room and elegant two-story foyer.
A spacious 25’-by-11’3” bonus room currently being used as a home gym also features a second study.
Additionally, there is a first floor den/study off the entry foyer with half bath and a whole-house generator and a ready to-be-finished walkout basement with patio access and a walk-in cedar closet.
Flawless condition. First showings begin Saturday, July 15 by appointment only.
Call Patrick Carey at 603-583-1000 or email at patrickwcarey2017@gmail.com
At a glance
$845,000
WINDHAM NH
2 BEDROOM
3 BATHROOM
Year Built 2009
2,444 sq ft
55+ Community
Deeded Access to 40’ Private Beach
Listed by: Patrick Carey
