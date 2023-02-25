Get your sunblock and grab a beach chair! This quintessential beach cottage sits just steps away from blissful Seabrook Beach, N.H.
The charming home at 6 Nashua St. in Seabrook Beach is a rare owner-occupied beach house, being offered on the market for the very first time by its original owner. It would be a perfect rental property or a wonderful beach cottage for those looking to summer on the seacoast!
Sited on a standard-sized lot, just steps to the public right of way to the beach and ocean, the home boasts a total of three bedrooms and one bathroom, spectacular vintage 1960s details, and updated appliances and heating.
It is easy to envision spending the summer with family and friends on the sun porch, or relaxing on a lounge chair on the patio in the backyard on a warm afternoon.
The sweet smell of salty sea air will always welcome you home.
Inside, the home is cozy and functional.
There is a living room with a fireplace and original wood paneling, and a great eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space.
Overall, this home would be perfect for anyone searching for a no-fuss beach house or a great rental property. It would also be an excellent spot to build your dream beach home, as new builds are becoming very popular in the neighborhood.
Income tax-free Seabrook Beach Village is a close-knit neighborhood prized for its access to the family-friendly beach, respect for the environment, and nearby famed restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and major commuter routes. It is less than an hour to Boston, and only 20 minutes from Newburyport or Portsmouth.
Marketed by Patrick Carey of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $849,900, the home at 6 Nashua St. in Seabrook provides the ultimate beach lifestyle. Showings will be by appointment only.
Those wishing to schedule a private showing may contact Carey directly at 603-583-1000, at the Carey & Giampa Realtors Seabrook office at 603-474-3401, or at www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 6 Nashua St., Seabrook Beach, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers looking for a beach house or rental property in a fantastic location
Price: $849,900
Listing agent: Patrick Carey, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-583-1000, www.careyandgiampa.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.