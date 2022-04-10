This dreamy oceanfront estate is set upon picturesque Plaice Cove Beach. With 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and spanning 4000+ square feet, privacy, space, and tranquility are plentiful at 1016 Ocean Boulevard in Hampton, New Hampshire. Just some of the exclusive features of this year-round beach home include its corner lot oceanfront location, wrap-around deck, grassy yard, grand stone fireplace, a plethora of natural light, and a primary suite with stunning views.
The most noteworthy aspect of this home is the fact that it has stairs down to Plaice Cove Beach, with utmost privacy, since only owners can access the beach. Homes on this shore are hard to come by, and Jim Giampa of Carey & Giampa Realtors wants buyers to know “It’s hard to get a house on this beach. Rarely do houses come up for sale here. They’re often passed down for generations.”
This property contains a large driveway with ample parking including a 2 car garage and additional spaces for 6 parking spaces. At the entrance of this home, natural light greets the entryway, leading to heated wide pine flooring and a stately staircase.
Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen boasts an island and glimmering countertops. Off the kitchen is a spacious sunroom, complete with a TV hookup. It is the perfect spot to bask in the sunshine while playing a game of cards any time of year.
Beyond the kitchen is the dining and living area, which contains panoramic views of the ocean. The expansive and bountiful windows provide sweeping natural light throughout. An impressive stone fireplace compliments the cool tones of the room, providing a soothing and comforting ambiance on chillier nights. Not only does this area boast stunning windows, but indoor/outdoor living opportunities too, as the large doors to the wrap-around deck open wide to give scenic views and calming sounds of the Atlantic Ocean.
The deck is well-maintained and bright; it is perfect for hosting gatherings at the beach. The view from the deck is spectacular. With a grassy yard, rocky shore, and sandy beach, guests have plenty of space to explore and wind down. Yard games, beach picnics, and collecting seashells are just a few pastimes this estate has to offer, as the sprawling landscape is versatile with endless options for entertaining.
It’s clear this home was built with sun exposure in mind. Giampa states this home “Allows you to experience the sun all day long, whether it is the deck, sun porch, or patio.”
After a long day in the sun, this magnificent residence has ideal spaces for relaxing. The wood flooring continues upstairs and leads to the spacious primary bedroom and en suite. The bedroom has astounding ocean views and high ceilings. The en suite is a bright full bath and contains a luxurious standing shower.
The upstairs hallway ceiling is eye-catching, with intricate angles and stunning height. There are 3 more bedrooms and a guest area. Its abundant and private space, including a bathroom and laundry, will make guests feel right at home.
The location of this home truly can’t be beat. Not only is this property steps away from its own private beach, but it is just 10 minutes to route 95 and 45 minutes to Boston. The main beach in Hampton conducts local events such as fireworks on Wednesday nights, shows at the Sea Shell stage, The Seafood Festival, an annual sand sculpture competition and more. Additionally, local sightseeing and hiking are close by at Odiorne Point State Park.
From waking up in the morning in the primary suite overlooking the ocean, to relaxing at the end of a long day on the large oceanfront deck, this idyllic home is an exclusive opportunity to enjoy breath-taking views all day long. The privacy is unmatched and a rarity in today’s market.
Showings are by appointment. Please call Jim Giampa at 603-235-5887 or Nick Ponte at 603-918 7593
AT A GLANCE:
4 bedrooms
4 baths
4198 square feet
LISTED BY:
Jim Giampa
Carey Giampa, LLC/Rye
