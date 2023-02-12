The refreshing salty breeze, the soft sand, the gentle rhythm of the ocean and the relaxed pace of life are just some of the simple pleasures of living at the beach. The spacious home at 68 Ocean Drive in the heart of Seabrook Beach is a true find.
The immaculate four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with ocean views and various entertaining spaces has been completely updated and meticulously maintained. Designed by TMS Architects of Portsmouth, it offers everything you could possibly need.
Upon arrival, the home boasts a pretty pergola running along the side of the driveway and a stunning, sunny, two-story entrance.
The main floor of the home features a spectacular open-concept kitchen, dining, and a two-story living space. There is a balcony that looks out toward the ocean, an abundance of natural light, and gleaming hardwood floors.
The updated kitchen features a gorgeous backsplash, a spacious island, custom cabinetry, Subzero and Wolf stainless steel appliances, and a large butler’s pantry with a wine fridge, laundry, and extra storage. There is also a dumbwaiter from the foyer to the kitchen.
There are two guest bedrooms on this level, both with a charming window seat and lots of closet space, as well as a full guest bathroom.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite is well planned with an ocean-view balcony. There is fourth bedroom just across the way, with yet another private balcony, as well as another guest bathroom.
The bonus space that overlooks the living room below would be ideal for a home office, an art studio, or a relaxing reading spot. It also has an ocean-view balcony, making it perfect for morning coffees and sunrises.
The lower level of the home offers even more entertaining space, with a custom bar, a large wine refrigerator and two refrigerator drawers, a second full kitchen, a large living room, French doors leading to the backyard deck, and a final, full bathroom. There is also access to the over-sized, heated, three-car garage.
Additionally, the home features a security system, built-in air conditioning, multi-zone natural gas heat and cooking, a central vacuum, along with town water and town sewer, and it’s located out of the flood zone.
Renowned for its natural beauty, Seabrook Beach has been a cherished location for generations and those that live in the close-knit village treasure the ability to walk to the beach, know their neighbors and enjoy a year-round location that offers the majestic Atlantic Ocean, sensational beaches, and easy access to major commuter routes.
Seldom does a home of this caliber become available in this highly desirable beachfront neighborhood. Access the beach just across the street and enjoy views of the fireworks all summer long!
Marketed by Jim Giampa of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $2,995,000, it is a splendid home in an extraordinary location that is a must see to completely appreciate the natural beauty, stunning ocean views and beachside lifestyle.
Showings will be by appointment only to prequalified buyers starting Sunday, February 12, at 11 a.m. Please call Jim directly at 603-235-5887 to set up your private showing. For more information you can visit www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Address: 68 Ocean Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Price: $2,995,000
Designed for: Buyers looking for an abundance of space in a beachfront neighborhood
Listing: Jim Giampa, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-235-5887 or 603-964-7000, jgiampa@careyandgiampa.com, www.careyandgiampa.com
