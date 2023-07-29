RYE, N.H. — Experience beachfront living at Wallis Sands Beach.
Renovated in 2015-2016, the interior boasts high-end finishes that elevate it to the ultimate beach house. Inside discover custom high-end cabinets and wide plank hardwood flooring throughout.
The kitchen showcases paneled appliances and a Professional Line, Bertazzoni LP Range.
Enjoy breathtaking sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean and admire the scenic Isle of Shoals. As the sun sets, venture to the other deck and enjoy the beauty of the salt marsh.
The third floor features two bedrooms that overlook the ocean, one of which boasts an en-suite, while two additional guest rooms offer stunning vistas of the salt marsh.
An additional bathroom completes this floor, ensuring ample convenience for residents and guests. The second floor offers a generous open kitchen and dining area that seamlessly connect, providing captivating views from every angle.
The living space allows you to enjoy ocean views or bask in the warmth of the fireplace.
Step out onto the covered deck to immerse yourself in the picturesque surroundings, or descend your private staircase for direct access to the sandy beach. The first level encompasses a laundry area, extra bath, and a 2-car tandem garage.
Opportunities to own a home on Wallis Sands Beach are rare, making this offering even more extraordinary. Don’t miss the chance to make this summer a truly memorable one, embracing the idyllic lifestyle of living on the sand.
Showings by appointment only, to pre-qualified buyers. Call Listing Agent Nick Ponte @ 603-918-7593 or email nponte@careyandgiampa.com
