The sweet smell of salty air, the sound of the ocean in the distance, the tranquility of a wooded landscape.
This fantastic three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Hampton, N.H., offers all of these and so much more. Located at 199 North Shore Road, just steps from peaceful Plaice Cove and North Beach, this lovely property combines beach living with year-round functionality.
Relax on the spacious front porch and enjoy a good book, or host a summer barbecue on the backyard deck. Take a walk to the beach to collect shells, or venture just up the road to the Beach Plum and grab an ice cream cone. You can take your pick at this location.
Residents and guests are welcomed to the 1/3-acre property by ample off-street parking, an attached, two-car garage, and a lovely lawn with mature landscaping.
Inside, the home has been well maintained, with over 2,870 square feet of living space and a contemporary layout. The grand, two-story entry foyer features a wrap-around staircase, leading to the second-floor open hallway.
To the left is a spacious living room with high ceilings and a large fireplace. It flows seamlessly into the formal dining room, making it perfect for entertaining.
Just beyond the dining room, the kitchen is the heart of the home. It’s open to the family room, with a stone-surround fireplace, and the four-season porch, which offers access to the deck and backyard.
The other side of the home features direct access to the garage, a laundry room, and two bonus rooms that could be utilized as bedrooms, an office, an art studio, or a home gym.
Upstairs, the second level features an amazing primary bedroom suite with two large walk-in closets, an ensuite bathroom with a jetted tub and skylights, and its own private balcony.
There are two spacious guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom, as well as plenty of storage space.
Overall, this is a beautiful year-round beach house in an outstanding location with great amenities including air conditioning, a central vacuum, an irrigation system, and a standby generator.
The location is less than 300 feet from pristine North Beach and Plaice Cove. Plus, there is great surfing, marinas, world-renowned entertainment and some of the best seafood available anywhere just around the corner.
Beyond the summer fun, income-tax free Hampton is a year-round community of nearly 15,000 people who take great pride in their oceanfront town. The home is convenient to sales tax-free shopping and major commuter routes. Additionally, Newburyport and Portsmouth are minutes away and the drive to Boston is only about 45 minutes.
At-a-Glance:
Marketed by Lynne Joseph of Carey & Giampa Realtors.
Listed at $1,100,000.
Open house March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.
For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lynne directly at 603-566-5539, ljoseph@careyandgiampa.com, or via www.careyandgiampa.com.
