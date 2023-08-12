NEW CASTLE, N.H. — The quintessential 1685 Colonial is a beautifully restored piece of history, seamlessly blending original charm with modern amenities.
It features 2 ensuite bedrooms with working fireplaces, adding warmth and character.
The third floor offers a versatile bonus area.
The property’s waterfront lot at the mouth of Portsmouth Harbor provides breathtaking pastoral views of Spruce Creek, Kittery.
Enjoy dining or relaxing with a book while taking in the scenery.
The property includes rights to a boat mooring.
There are 4 working fireplaces, one with an original honeycomb oven from 1685, perfect for pizza enthusiasts.
Low Newcastle property tax rates and the absence of N.H. income or sales tax add to its appeal.
Located within the historic district, this house offers walking distance access to the iconic town of Newcastle.
Immerse yourself in captivating history and enchanting surroundings by exploring the area on foot.
Nearby attractions like the Islander Cafe, Portsmouth Yacht Club, Newcastle Common & Beach provide leisurely enjoyment.
The renowned Wentworth Hotel and Wentworth Country Club are conveniently close.
Plus, the vibrant downtown area of Portsmouth is easily accessible, offering a rich social and cultural and historical scene.
Easy access to major airports. For more information and a private showing, please call Jim Giampa @ 603-235-5887
AT A GLANCE:
$2,900,000
2 Bedroom
3 Bathroom
4 Fireplaces
Year Built 1685
1,995 Sq Ft
LISTING AGENT:
Jim Giampa
Carey and Giampa — Rye, N.H.
Cell: 603-235-5887
Office: 603-964-7000
