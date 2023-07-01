This charming Centerville cape is the epitome of “move-in ready”. Over the last five years, the thoughtful owners have gone about replacing, renewing, refreshing and expanding — leaving absolutely nothing for its new stewards to do but unpack.
Newly listed, this lovely property is presented by Henry Pizzo of LUX Realty for $749,000.
Surrounded by beds of perennials and mature plantings, the home is inviting from the curb. Step inside to a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in shelving and multiple windows for optimal natural light. An eat-in kitchen featuring a large pantry, bright white cabinets, track lighting and newer stainless steel appliances flows into the adjacent dining room. A convenient mudroom with custom cupboards is easily accessed by the kitchen as well as a two-car garage/studio space recently dry walled, insulated and refreshed with replacement windows and air conditioning.
Rounding off this level is a full bath and two bedrooms.
A primary suite on the second floor affords the utmost in privacy and luxury. Boasting a vaulted and beamed ceiling with skylights, built-in bureaus and bookshelves, dual walk-in closets and a dressing area, it is further heightened by a sumptuous bath with marble sinks and an over-sized shower with glass surround. A partially finished lower level brings a world of possibilities such as a home gym, secluded office or playroom perhaps.
Just in time for summer fun, this offering is complete with a beautifully landscaped fenced back yard, a bluestone patio, new exterior lighting, and multiple garden spaces ready and waiting for the aspiring horticulturalist.
Additional improvements include a new roof; new siding; a new oil tank; a newly wired shed; and newly recently installed 100% wool carpet.
“It is evident at every turn that the sellers wanted to make sure that all of the heavy lifting was done for the next owner,” says Pizzo. “This is a rare opportunity that I suspect won’t be available for long.”
An open house at 420 Essex Street, Beverly is planned for Saturday and Sunday from 11-12:30. For more information, call Henry at 978-317-6139.
AT A GLANCE
7 rooms
3 bedrooms
2 full baths
1,620+ square feet
$749,000
LISTED BY:
Henry Pizzo
LUX Realty 978-317-6139
