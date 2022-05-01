Living maintenance-free no longer means letting go of the comforts of a single-family home or the sense of community found in a close-knit neighborhood. When seeking a simpler lifestyle, convenience, location and a sense of community are at the forefront of a buyer’s mind.
Blu Haven, a new community situated in Middleton, encompasses all of these essential qualities. This must-see development contains 45 spacious and sought after townhomes that are now over 75% sold. This final phase contains gorgeous private lots and walk out basements awaiting your finishing touches and it will not last.
This picturesque setting offers three customizable and versatile floor plans ranging from 2,500 to 2,700 square feet including two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and additional rooms for a gym or office. Each home offers beautiful open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and quartz countertops, a cozy fireplace to spend time with family, and a conveniently attached oversized garage. Owners will love their private deck — perfect for relaxing on a beautiful summer afternoon taking in the landscaping they do not have to maintain. Each is also recognized for its inviting entry and a luxurious first floor master bedroom complete with a remarkable en suite.
Susan McLaren and Matt Alanson handle the sales and marketing for the development and explain that although Blu Haven is “in the heart of Middleton ... as you pull onto Rowell Lane, you immediately feel relaxed and welcomed home.” Blu Haven is within a short distance to state parks, country clubs, shopping malls, restaurants, major highways and beaches, yet hidden within the charming and serene landscaping of a tranquil, quintessential New England neighborhood.
The exhausting chores of shoveling, plowing, and landscaping become a thing of the past, since Blu Haven’s residents enjoy maintenance-free views of blue pavers, lush trees, stunning hydrangeas and a natural walking path that surrounds the property.
Now that residents have started to settle in you can feel the fun-loving community that is being built. On a beautiful day it feels like a block party with neighbors taking their dogs for a walk, enjoying coffee on their deck or wine with friends out on the porch. Blu Haven truly offers “the benefits of single-family living with the convenience and efficiency of a condo,” according to McLaren. Additionally, those at Blu Haven enjoy an active community filled with social events, and a strong sense of safety and camaraderie among residents.
Blu Haven stands out among other 55+ communities. The builders of Blu Haven recently received the Gold Award for being the best of 55+ housing from the National Association of Home Builders. The DiBiase Homes Development Team received the 2021 Gold PRISM Award for best mixed-use community for The Postmark in Reading.
As Aranson points out, “This is no cookie-cutter development. The care and thoughtfulness that this builder put into this project is bar none.”
McLaren explains, “All of the floor plans were designed with entertaining in mind, they feel really warm and inviting, but are all open and flow beautifully. This final phase of buyers will love the views, walk-out basements and private manicured lots.”
As Blu Haven’s three-phase project is winding down, their sales are heating up. With under 10 homes available and final closings this fall, Aranson wants interested buyers to know that personalization takes time, so it’s important to act quickly to ensure you can get the finishes, designs and upgrades you desire. If buyers are nervous about the selling process we are happy to handhold them through the process. The sales team makes buying at Blu Haven as stress-free as living there.
Blu Haven has open houses every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. and scheduled private appointments daily. Their spring kickoff event is on May 1 from 1-3 p.m. They will be releasing a new lineup of homes and raffling off items from local businesses.
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, you can reach the sales team at 617-605-8348 or email at bluhavensales@gmail.com. You can also learn more on their website at www.bluhaven.com and on social media: @bluhavenresidences.
AT A GLANCE:
2 bedrooms
2 full and 1 half baths
2,500 to 2,700 square feet
Additional spaces for work or play
Starting at $999,000
LISTED BY:
Susan McLaren and Matt Aranson
Compass Real Estate
(617) 605-8348
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.