The desirable custom-built, one-level brick French Provincial residence at 14 Bradley Lane in North Hampton, N.H. is located on a pretty cul-de-sac towards the end of premier Country Club Estates, just a short distance from the ocean.
This private location is exceptionally quiet, surrounded by other custom-built homes, and offers 2.83 acres near conservation land, only a short walk to Fox Hill Point, Sawyer Beach, and Fuller Gardens. If golf is what you like, Abenaqui Country Club is around the corner.
Upon arriving at the home, residents and guests are welcomed by a gorgeous exterior. It includes a bluestone front walkway, lush mature landscaping, an irrigation system, and a circular front driveway.
The one-level living interior of this home was built around a large, brick, wood-burning fireplace, providing an open-concept eat-in kitchen and living area.
A spacious three-season sunroom is off the breakfast nook and features a glass ceiling with shades and jalousie windows on three sides.
At the front of the home, the dining room offers large bay windows, providing a beautiful setting for gatherings.
On the far side of the home, the comfortable master bedroom suite consists of a large bay window, a walk-in closet, and a large master bathroom with double sinks and a shower.
There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with lots of additional hallway storage. The option of using one of the bedrooms as a home office is a great option, too, as it loops back to the center of the home.
A large dry basement offers even more potential for living space, with two sets of stairs to access from the kitchen or the attached, three-car garage. The extra deep garage includes built-in cabinets for storage, a small sink, and a ceiling mounted unit heater. An oversized shed is perfect for all the extras and features electric power and lighting.
Other amenities of the home include central air-conditioning, a security system, a whole-house generator, and central vacuum.
With so much potential and such a perfect location, 14 Bradley Lane is a must-see property. Come experience what it’s like to live year-round this close to the ocean and beach!
