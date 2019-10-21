The desirable custom-built, French Provincial-styled residence at 4 Bradley Lane in North Hampton, N.H. is located on a quiet, wooded street at the end of premier Country Club Estates, just a short distance from the ocean.
This private location is surrounded by other custom-built homes, and offers 2.08 acres near conservation land, only a short walk to Fox Hill Point, Sawyer Beach, and Fuller Gardens. If golf is what you like, Abenaqui Country Club is around the corner!
Renovated over the past three years, this home is in move-in condition and features both a first and second floor master suite, each an elaborate series of rooms, luxurious baths, and walk-in closets.
Upon arriving at the home, residents and guests are welcomed by a long driveway, lovely landscaping and hardscaping, and a low-maintenance stucco exterior.
Inside, the beautiful, front-to-back, 37’ x 13’ x 10’ tiled entry hall features its own sitting room with direct rear deck access and a wood-burning fireplace.
The two-story great room with stunning dry-stacked stone wood-burning fireplace features natural beamed ceilings, French doors to the rear deck, and random width pine flooring that provides a warm hue to the first floor living area.
The epicurean-inspired kitchen was renovated in 2017. It features a 36” Viking gas range, Viking wall-oven and warming drawer, and a 7’ x 4’ island with white marble counters overlooking the family room and the breakfast nook with built-in seating. The cozy family room offers a glass-front wood stove, a wet bar, and access to the fieldstone-floored screened-in porch.
The kitchen also offers access to the expansive dining room, with more natural beamed ceilings and true raised-panel wainscoting.
On the opposite side of the home, the first-floor master bedroom suite is a wonderful reprieve, with high ceilings, a handsome fireplace, access to the rear deck, a walk-in closet, and a master bathroom with a Whirlpool tub, separate shower, and double vanity Corning counters.
The first floor also offers a large home office that shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with a lovely guest bedroom, a mudroom that leads to the attached two-car garage, and a first-floor laundry room.
Upstairs, a lofted sitting room overlooks the great room and features built-in seating and bookcases – the perfect place to curl up and read a good book. It leads to the second-floor master bedroom, which features his and hers walk-in closets, a large master bathroom, and a second staircase that leads back down to the mudroom.
There is also a fantastic second-floor bonus room, perfect for games or another home office, and the basement features space for an exercise or hobby room, as well as more laundry space and a bathroom.
Other amenities of the home include central air conditioning, multi-zone heating, underground utilities, an irrigation system, and a generator.
Delightful income-tax free North Hampton with about 5,000 residents, has a laid back small town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby including two championship 18-hole golf courses, marinas, shopping, and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. North Hampton is only an about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
With so much space and such a perfect location, 4 Bradley Lane is a must-see property. Come experience what it’s like to live year-round this close to the ocean and beach!
Marketed by Patrick Carey of Carey & Giampa Realtors, the property is listed at $969,000. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Carey directly at 603-583-1000, at the Carey & Giampa Realtors Seabrook office at 603-474-3401, ext. 101, or at www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 4 Bradley Lane, North Hampton, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers looking for space and privacy at the beach
Price: $969,000
Listing agent: Patrick Carey, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-583-1000, www.careyandgiampa.com