Architectural elegance, style, and attention to detail are all hallmarks of the impeccably designed home at 12 Burnham Road in Windham, N.H. Complete with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and countless amenities, this sophisticated estate majestically rests on 3.375 private acres offering incredible panoramic views.
This sophisticated home offers over 6,500 sq. feet of living space, truly amazing amenities, and lots of entertaining possibilities, including a splendid open-concept kitchen, an incredible great room, and an expansive rear patio with a built-in grill overlooking the amazing tranquil views.
Throughout the home you will enjoy stunning features such as hardwood flooring, extensive millwork, custom built-ins, high-end finishes, and so much more.
Upon arriving at the home residents and guests are greeted by extensive landscaping, a covered entrance to the front door, and absolutely gorgeous natural shingles with forest green trim, allowing for the home to blend in with nature. Mature trees provide a beautiful backdrop to the home, while ornamental shrubs are plentiful.
Inside, through beautiful French front doors, a luxurious two-story foyer is the first space to welcome you. It features hardwood floors and an incredible staircase that winds up to a balcony with a beadboard ceiling and a catwalk that overlooks the grand, two-story living room.
The breathtaking, sun-drenched living room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the tranquility of your private surroundings, gleaming hardwood floors, deep moldings, and a fireplace with a dramatic custom hearth to add to the ambiance.
The living room is open to the expansive kitchen, with high-end appliances, a large center island, a breakfast bar with plenty of room for seating, an amazing coffered ceiling, and an abundance of custom cabinetry. There is a convenient workstation/butler’s pantry tucked into a corner, as well as a large eat-in dining area that is surrounded by windows, overlooking the rear patio and the spectacular views.
Just off the kitchen is the spectacular, two-story great room, which boasts wooden walls and ceilings, custom windows, a second fireplace, and access out to the rear patio for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining.
On the opposite side of the home, the opulent first-floor master bedroom is an incredible and private space, offering the feeling of a five-star resort. It features a walk-in closet with access to the first-floor laundry room, a private sunroom, its own fireplace, and a luxurious master bathroom, which includes double sinks, a tiled shower, and a water closet.
The first floor also offers an elegantly appointed home office/study with custom built-ins, custom lighting, and a fourth fireplace, along with a pretty powder room. Meanwhile, the second floor offers three spacious bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, a second laundry room, and a bonus game room/playroom.
The finished, walkout lower level is another incredible space. It features a wine cellar, a large home gym, its own bathroom with a steam shower, and a spacious recreation room with a stone-surround fifth fireplace, custom built-ins, a wet bar, and access to another patio. There are just so many possibilities here!
Additional features of the home include an attached three-car garage, central air conditioning, radiant heated floors, and underground utilities.
Located a short distance from Route 93, this home provides peaceful living just minutes from the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment of Nashua and Salem, and it’s only 45 minutes from Boston.
With so many amazing features, magnificent details, and an unbeatable location, 12 Burnham Road is definitely an opportunity not to be missed!
Shannon DiPietro of Coco, Early & Associates of Windham, N.H. is exclusively offering this exceptional home, listed at $2,999,999. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, you can contact Shannon by phone at 603-965-5834 or 603-893-3433, by email at sdipietro@cocoearly.com, or you can visit www.cocoearly.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 12 Burnham Road, Windham, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers seeking space, amenities, and luxury
Price: $2,999,999
Listing agent: Shannon DiPietro, Coco, Early & Associates, Windham, N.H., 603-965-5834 or 603-893-3433, sdipietro@cocoearly.com, www.cocoearly.com