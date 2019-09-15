Standing on the deck gazing out at the jewel-toned Atlantic Ocean and pristine Jenness Beach, it is hard to imagine a more peaceful spot on the New Hampshire Seacoast. This extraordinary property at 21 Carbee Drive features breathtaking white water views spanning 180 degrees from Cape Ann to the Isles of Shoals.
With privacy, tranquility, and southern exposure directly on Jenness Beach, this is a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live year-round at the beach!
The home features 5,190 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, with extensive entertaining areas and a flexible layout. Almost every room provides amazing, unobstructed views of the ocean, with a seamless combination of an artful interior and several beachfront decks that embrace the spectacular location.
The silky-smooth sands of the beach are just steps away, along with a rock wall to protect the home. Overhead gulls cry and on the horizon sail boats capture the wind. This is a truly remarkable location; a sensuous front row seat to perhaps the most beautiful beach on the Seacoast.
If this picturesque beach house is not functional for your family, the potential to build your dream home can become a fantastic reality. With 78 feet of ocean frontage, the potential exists for a large custom home in this quiet neighborhood.
If new construction must wait, the beach home could provide a wonderful year-round rental income; perfect for while you design your new home and plan your move to the oceanfront on a more permanent basis.
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to experience living at the beach, this is your ideal opportunity. Be mesmerized by every sunrise and every sunset, and never miss a rainbow over the ocean. Another property with this much potential may never be available for sale again!
Delightful income-tax free Rye with about 5,000 residents, has a laid back small town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby including two championship 18-hole golf courses, marinas, shopping and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. Rye is only an about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
Marketed by Allan Rogers of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $2,999,999, the oceanfront home is truly a must-see. It is impossible to appreciate the majesty of the location from the street, or the beach, or from photos alone. And somehow, through a magnificent natural phenomenon, the breathtaking views at high tide can almost convince you that you are in a different place than you were at low tide!
For directions, details, or to make a private appointment to see this amazing beachfront property, contact Rogers at 603-988-9112 or via www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 21 Carbee Drive, Rye, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers looking to build their dream home in an unparalleled oceanfront location
Price: $2,999,999
Listing agent: Allan Rogers, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-988-9112, www.careyandgiampa.com