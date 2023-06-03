This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and sits on a spacious 1.8-acre lot. The location is particularly desirable as it is in close proximity to Great Bay, providing easy access to its beauty and recreational opportunities. The house itself is designed for entertainment and offers a variety of features for a comfortable lifestyle.
Upon entering the home, you will find a custom kitchen that opens to the dining area, living room, and a fantastic three-season porch. This layout allows for seamless flow between the different areas, making it ideal for hosting gatherings and social events. The three-season porch opens up to a fabulous pool area, providing a perfect setting for relaxation and pool parties during warmer months.
The first floor of the house includes a primary suite with an adjacent home office, offering convenience and privacy. On the second level, you will find two large bedrooms, an open lofted area that can be used as a small TV room or a kids’ playroom, and a spacious art studio/finished open space situated above a portion of the garage. This additional space can be utilized for various purposes, allowing for flexibility and creativity.
One of the notable advantages of this home is the state-of-the-art geothermal system, which helps to significantly reduce heating and cooling bills. Additionally, the property boasts a three-car heated garage, providing ample space for parking and storage. The walk-out basement also offers additional storage space above the garage.
Newington, N.H., where this home is located, offers a range of amenities and benefits. It features great parks, a library, and even a private forest, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor activities and nature. Furthermore, the taxes in Newington are low, contributing to the overall affordability of the area.
In summary, this charming home on 1.8 lush acres is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac near Great Bay. With its custom kitchen, spacious living areas, three-season porch, pool area, and entertainment-friendly layout, it is perfect for hosting gatherings. The first-floor primary suite, additional bedrooms, lofted area, and art studio provide ample space for living, working, and pursuing hobbies.
The geothermal system helps keep heating and cooling bills low, and the three-car heated garage and walk-out basement offer convenience and storage.
Enjoy the amenities and low taxes of Newington, N.H., while residing in this delightful home.
For a private showing, please call Jim Giampa at 603-235-5887
AT A GLANCE:
36 Hodgdon Farm Lane Newington, NH 03801
3 Bed
3 Bath
1.8 Acre Lot
3,848 Square Feet
List Price $1,195,000
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 11:00AM – 1:00PM
Listed by:
Jim Giampa
Cell: 603-235-5887
Email: jgiampa@careyandgiampa.com
