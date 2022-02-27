If you know Newburyport’s celebrated High Street, you know the Ebenezer Hale House. What you may not know however, is that there is something very impressive sitting behind its definitive Federalist façade. Thanks to the vision and ingenuity of its current stewards, this historic manse offers a striking addition that easily blends period appropriateness with modern-day sensibility.
Listed by Nancy Peterson of J Barrett & Company, this stunning residence is on the market for $2,449,900.
Complete with beautiful 19th century millwork, multiple wood burning fireplaces, wide pine flooring and soaring ceilings, the front part of this home feels very much like the 1804 house that it is. Classically designed, this main level opens with a welcoming marble foyer flanked by a formal living room and a simply elegant dining room. The recently added family room is gorgeous, boasting walls of custom built-ins, intricate crown moldings, glass sliders and perfectly replicated wood floors for a seamless transition.
Stealing the show is the magnificent gourmet kitchen featuring bright white cabinetry, a six-burner Thermador range with a subway tiled back splash, a huge granite-topped island with prep sink, and a walk-in pantry. Rounding off this floor is a charming sitting room, a half bath, a convenient laundry room, and a thoughtful mudroom with easy access to and from the three-car garage.
Leading the way to the second story, the original staircase holds a very special piece of this home’s history.
“In these very old homes, when a mortgage was paid off, a small hole was drilled in the banister and filled with the ashes of the burnt document and then the hole was covered by a scrimshaw button,” explains Peterson. “As you would imagine, this was very prestigious as it served as a symbol of what set you apart from your neighbors.”
On this second level, find a home office with private balcony, a large bedroom with full bath, and a spectacular primary wing consisting of a master bedroom and a gigantic two-room walk-in closet, a grand sitting room with fireplace, and a luxurious bath with double sinks, a claw-foot tub and a stall shower. The third floor offers endless possibilities with two bedrooms, a shared bath and a massive bonus room.
Additional highlights of this spectacular listing include a herringbone-patterned brick patio, a stone-faced garden house with fireplace and wood paneling, and a legal apartment/au-pair/guest suite.
“This is an incredibly rare opportunity,” says Peterson. “The Ebenezer Hale House is a perfect example of history and modernity living in ideal harmony.”
For more information on this outstanding property, or to schedule a viewing, call Nancy Peterson at 508-284-0883.
AT A GLANCE:
5 bedrooms
5 full and 1 half bath
7,244 square feet
.94 acres
$2,449,900
LISTED BY:
Nancy Peterson
J Barrett & Company
508-284-0883