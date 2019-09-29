The sweet smell of salty air, the warm ocean breeze, and the peace and quiet of a wooded setting make 122 Atlantic Avenue in North Hampton, N.H. a unique and spectacular find. Nestled just 1.5 miles from North Hampton State Beach, this new-construction, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom colonial provides country living in a coastal location.
Relax on the back deck and marvel at the serene surroundings, take a walk to the beach to collect shells, or venture just up the road and grab an ice cream cone; you can take your pick at this location.
Featuring an open-concept floor plan that maximizes entertaining possibilities, an abundance of luxurious amenities, including gorgeous maple floors throughout and high-end finishes, as well as great attention to detail, it will appeal to the most distinctive buyers.
Residents and guests are welcomed to the property by attractive landscaping and a beautiful stone and granite step walkway leading to the covered portico entry.
As you enter through the front door, the spaciousness of the home is immediately evident, with high ceilings and lots of natural sunlight. To the right is a formal sitting room, to the left the formal dining room, both with transom windows, beautiful crown molding and shadowbox wainscoting.
The open-concept gourmet kitchen is a delight. It features beautiful granite countertops, a farmer’s sink, glass tile backsplash, a walk-in pantry, and stainless steel Bosch appliances. There is a breakfast bar with plenty of room for seating and a spacious eat-in area that provides glass French doors to the sitting room.
Just off the kitchen is the bright and airy great room, which offers more transom windows and crown molding, a handsome gas fireplace with a custom mantle, and a triple slider that leads out to the deck and pretty backyard.
The first floor also features entry from the attached, two-car garage, as well as a lovely half bathroom.
Upstairs, the master bedroom suite is the perfect relaxing retreat. There is a large walk-in closet, extra eves storage, and a large master bathroom that features double sinks, a soaking tub, and a walk-in tile shower.
There are three additional sunny and cheerful bedrooms, a full bathroom with double sinks, a laundry closet, as well as access to unfinished space above the garage.
The home also features central air conditioning and a full basement.
Overall 122 Atlantic Avenue provides a wonderful opportunity to acquire a new home in a desirable location within the quaint seaside community of North Hampton with award-winning North Hampton Elementary just down the street.
Delightful income-tax free North Hampton with about 5,000 residents, has a laid back small town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby including two championship 18-hole golf courses, marinas, shopping, and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. North Hampton is only an about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
Marketed by Star Higgins of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $829,900, the home at 122 Atlantic Avenue in North Hampton provides an unbeatable beach lifestyle. An open house will be held today, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those wishing to schedule a private showing may contact Star directly at 603-944-1853, at the Carey & Giampa Rye office at 603-964-7000 ext. 154, or via email at shiggins@careyandgiampa.com. For more information visit www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 122 Atlantic Avenue, North Hampton, N.H.
Designed for: Anyone that desires a year-round beach lifestyle
Price: $829,900
Listing agent: Star Higgins, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 655 Wallis Road, Rye, N.H., 603-944-1853 or 603-964-7000 ext. 154, shiggins@careyandgiampa.com, www.careyandgiampa.com