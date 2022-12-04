Imagine the comforts, security, easy care, and efficiency of new construction! Introducing Denali Estates, Southern New Hampshire’s newest residential community.
Denali Estates is a brand-new subdivision of luxury homes being offered in Derry, New Hampshire.
Teeming with large, wooded lots and easy access to all the town has to offer, the wait for the perfect house is over.
Built with many thoughtful touches that are designed to accentuate life in a town as spectacular as Derry, this new development offers an eclectic mix of home options, including a fantastic single-level layout.
These beautiful, energy efficient homes feature over 2,100 sq. feet of living space, three or four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and attached, two-car garages.
Several styles to choose from feature four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious and modern kitchen, open-concept living space, some with soaring cathedral ceilings, a covered front porch and a four-season finished back porch, a first-floor laundry room, and a two-car garage with direct entry into the home. There is also a ranch style offering, the “Wrangell.”
The “Denali” model offers a spacious kitchen and open-concept living space, with a covered front porch, a backyard deck, a cozy home office, four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, second-floor laundry, and an attached, two-car garage. Quick closing is available.
The largest model, the “Sanford,” offers 3,269 sq. feet of living space, including a first-floor master suite, and flexible space on the second floor for a home office, art studio, or exercise room. Quick closing is also available.
Located about 40 minutes north of Boston, Derry combines the best of both worlds. An idyllic country setting, but close to large cities in the state, such as Concord, Nashua, and Manchester. It offers easy access to points beyond with Interstate 93 nearby and State Routes 28 and 102 crossing in town. Plus, it’s only 15 minutes to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Green space is also plentiful in town, with Beaver Lake, beaches, walking trails, and parks providing plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature. Enjoy culture and the arts at Pinkerton’s Stockbridge Theater or the Derry Opera House. And don’t forget all the great shopping and restaurants in the area!
With its exceptional location, access to natural beauty and superb amenities, living here offers unprecedented advantages that simply cannot be found anywhere else.
Ready to become part of this exciting new subdivision? Learn more about this limited opportunity that allows you to own a home that deftly fits into your lifestyle.
Gail Nickerson of BHHS Verani Realty is exclusively offering these new homes. Pricing starts at $739,900.
An open house is offered every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at 19 Daniel Road.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact Gail Nickerson at 603-765-3367 or email gail.nickerson@verani.com. You can also visit www.DenaliNH.com.
