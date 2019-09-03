The exceptional home at 75 English Range Road in Derry, N.H., could quite possibly be your dream home! Featuring four bedrooms, including a glorious first-floor master bedroom suite, four-and-a-half bathrooms, an abundance of entertaining space, and serene views of the natural surroundings, it truly captures the essence of tranquil and luxurious living.
“Prior to building the home at 75 English Range, I became acquainted with the area through friends who lived on English Range and through the writings of Conrad Quimby, the then owner and editor of the Derry News,” says the current owner of the home. “Mr. Quimby lived on English Range Road and frequently wrote about the inspiration that the designated scenic roadway represented to him. He was charmed by the abundant wildlife, numerous barns, rolling hills, horses and farmland.”
Situated on over three acres of land, the home is nestled along the picturesque, historic Robert Frost Scenic By-Way. From the moment you begin down the 750-foot long drive, you will be captivated by this professionally landscaped property containing 60+ planting varieties designed to maximize seasonal blooming, and a 1,800-foot stonewall.
Enjoy your peaceful surroundings on the mahogany stained farmers’ porch or the maintenance-free Fiberon deck, with a view towards Beaver Brook and sensational sunsets.
“I chose pre-primed cedar siding and real fieldstone, sourced from the property, for the exterior of the house. Over 40 pallets of stone were used in the construction of the two fireplaces and the front of the three-car garage.”
This attention to detail flows through to the interior, with over 5,500 square feet of living space, a wonderful open concept, and plenty of natural sunlight.
“When I bought the land on which the house was built, I was intent on building a country estate, replete with high end materials such as stone and natural wood,” the owner explains.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, with granite countertops, plenty of cherry cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, including a vented gas stove and a wine refrigerator.
A magnificent, comfortable and inviting living room is central to the home with a two-story stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams.
The kitchen and living room provide access to the incredible rear entertainment deck, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a summer barbecue.
The first-floor master bedroom suite affords easy and comfortable single-level living. It features hardwood floors, a cedar walk-in closet, and a master bathroom, with his and hers sinks, a jetted tub and a separate shower. It’s the perfect place to relax after a long day.
The second floor hallway overlooks the first floor and leads to three additional bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home office, complete with an en-suite, mahogany built-in cabinets, and a private balcony, ideal for guests or an au pair.
Downstairs, the lower level has been finished for even more entertaining space. There is a built-in bar with plenty of room for seating, the second stone fireplace, space for Billiards, darts, playing cards or just watching movies. There is also a home gym, a half bathroom, and an oversized workshop with ample built-in cabinets.
Additional features include a large lower level cedar closet for off season clothing storage, numerous built-ins, custom mill work, exposed beams, an automatic whole house generator, lawn irrigation, surround sound wiring, a whole house security system with cameras, central vacuum, central air conditioning, and for car enthusiasts, a heated, 13-foot, three-car garage with 9-foot doors.
Located a short distance from Route 93, this home provides country living just minutes from the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment of Manchester and Salem. It’s also great for commuters, as it’s only 45 minutes from Boston. And, it’s close to the highly sought after Pinkerton Academy.
With such a wonderful location and so many fantastic features, 75 English Range Road is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer.
“Every detail of the house was carefully selected and quality crafted, both inside and out,” the owner notes. “The privacy and views from the front farmer’s porch and the back deck are stunning. This home is a perfect place to raise a family and entertain friends, all while enjoying close proximity to quality schools, restaurants, lakes, the seacoast and Boston.”
Anne Kuczynski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty of Windham, N.H. is exclusively offering this exceptional home, listed at $825,000. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, you can contact Anne by phone at 603-475-9525, by email at anne.kuczynski@verani.com, or you can visit www.HomeSeller4U.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 75 English Range Road, Derry, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers looking for location, amenities, and space
Price: $825,000
Listing agent: Anne Kuczynski, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty, Windham, N.H., 603-475-9525, anne.kuczynski@verani.com, www.HomeSeller4U.com