Set on the third fairway of Andover Country Club’s picturesque golf course, Frenchman’s Reserve is one of the newest luxury residential communities on the North Shore. Built by award-winning Yvon Cormier Construction Corporation, the development will include 28 high-end townhomes, each spanning up to 4,000 square feet over three expansive levels. These stunning homes offer your choice of two, three or four bedrooms, with 3.5 — 4.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1.3 million, or $10,000 per month for those who may be interested in leasing.
All units feature impeccable exterior design along with exquisite interior finishes such as hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, crown moldings and great attention to detail throughout. Gourmet kitchens come with bright white cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, large center islands, thoughtful pantry areas with beverage centers, and nearby laundry rooms. An easy open flow leads to formal living and dining rooms beautifully appointed by soaring ceilings, gas fireplaces and glass sliders to private decks. Sumptuous first-floor primary suites with tray ceilings and double walk-in closets are further enhanced by spa-inspired tile baths with oversized walk-in showers, double vanities and separate water closets. Just a short flight above, are beautiful, large mid-level family rooms with vaulted ceilings, and fireplaces that provide a great place to relax and entertain family and friends.
Depending on the chosen unit, third floors feature either two bedrooms, or one bedroom and a lofted office space — all of which are en suite. In select units, finished walk-out lower levels with 3/4 baths and generous storage space afford a wide array of possibilities including a fourth bedroom, hobby room or exercise room.
Additional amenities in all of the homes include attached two-car garages, pavered patios and central air conditioning. Some units feature private elevators.
Frenchman’s Reserve is ideally situated in a tranquil setting far from the crowds, but close enough to Boston, New Hampshire, and all the best that New England has to offer. It is a place that truly presents an amazing opportunity to enjoy maintenance-free, country club living.
Interested parties are invited to tour the finished model which has been flawlessly decorated by Timeless Interiors, on Saturdays & Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. To visit the model at 3 Robert Drive using your GPS key in: 90 Beacon Street, Andover.
For further information, or to schedule a private appointment, call 978-886-2836 or go to www.homesatandovercountryclub.com/frenchmans-reserve to take a video tour.
Overlooking the 3rd Fairway
Photo Caption 2 family room w/fireplace:
The Large Fireplaced Family Room is a Great Space to Entertain
Friends and Family.
Photo caption 3 Kitchen shot:
Gourmet Kitchen offers Premium Stainless Steel Appliances,
Large Center Island, Pantry and Beverage Center.
