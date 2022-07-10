The Governor Meschech Weare House was built circa 1738, sits on 3 acres, and has been loved for three generations by the same family. Recorded on the National Register of Historic Places — a very rare opportunity to own a piece of New Hampshire and Revolutionary War history. During the War for Independence, George Washington visited this house in 1775 as well as James Monroe in 1817 and Lafayette in 1824. Imagine the history and the conversations had within the walls of this stunning estate.
The 9 room, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom center entrance colonial has been lovingly updated while maintaining the original charm. As you open the front door, you will notice the original wainscoting has never been painted. There is a small powder room set under the stairs making the most of all the space in this 3,600+ square foot home. Boasting 4 fireplaces throughout the main home, there is a formal dining room, living room with (not so secret) bar area, family room with clear picture window overlooking the expansive back yard, updated kitchen, and a new sunroom with stone tiled floors. The new custom kitchen with granite/leathered granite counters and new appliances including a gas, 5 burner Aga stove.
The second floor can be accessed by either the main staircase or the morning staircase in the kitchen. Upstairs includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, “Jack and Jill bathroom”, and 4 bedrooms including the primary with a 3/4-bath.
From the first floor sunroom is a patio overlooking an in-ground pool complete with a pool house. The pool house has a wood-burning fireplace and the potential for a powder room and summer kitchen. The possibilities are endless.
On the property is a guest house with private entry. The 852-square-foot guest house is a 4 room, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with heat and central air. In the same building is a workshop great for someone who is a tinkerer or the serious hobbyist.
A detached 4-stall garage with 2nd-floor storage finishes off this unique property. Abutting the Weare Ball Field and across from the town common, this home is close to all the modern amenities while still having the small-town country charm.
Updates include a 2021 sunroom remodel with new windows, original bluestone floors, beamed ceilings, a gas fireplace, and air conditioning that opens up to the paver patio and hot tub area that overlooks the new gunite pool and pool house. Mechanical systems and wiring throughout were updated and the roof was replaced since 2015. Showings are by appointment only by calling Patrick Carey on his cell at 603-583-1000.
LISTED BY:
Patrick Carey
Carey and Giampa Realtors
AT A GLANCE
4,100 sq. ft. (not including pool house)
3 acres
Priced at: $1,489,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.