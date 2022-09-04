Exuding the sophistication and grace of a bygone era, this Georgian-style residence known as “Savin Hill” boasts the perfect blend of old-world charm and modern-day amenities. Designed by acclaimed architects Bigelow & Wadsworth in 1919 and famously visited by the Prince of Wales in 1924, it remains one of Hamilton’s most distinguished properties.
“Noted for its impeccable scale where charm and livability lie in its simple form, this home has perfect proportions and irreplaceable craftsmanship; ideal for daily living and memorable celebrations,” explains J Barrett & Company’s Gretchen Berg, who lists the property for $3,985,000.
A stately brick façade enhanced by mature maples, colorful rhododendrons and nearly 16 acres of plush lawn sets the stage for a welcoming foyer with fireplace and powder room. Formal living and dining rooms with soaring 12-foot ceilings are beautifully appointed with quarter-sewn oak floors, intricate moldings, marble fireplaces, and French doors to a spectacular solarium with vaulted ceiling. A library with walls of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a fireplace and exposed beams provides a more casual respite, as does a home office with arched ceiling and half bath. Updated in 2005, the chef’s kitchen is complete with generous white cabinets, stone counter tops, a center island, subway tiling, two wall ovens, and opens to an eat-in area and family room and a newer mudroom with built-in cubbies designed to match the original paneling found in the office.
An astounding six-plus bedrooms grace this home, including the primary suite. Tucked away by itself halfway to the second level, it features a wood-burning fireplace, ornate wainscoting and trims, two dressing/sitting areas and a full bath with original soaking tub. Five additional en suite bedrooms share the second floor.
Other highlights of “Savin Hill” include a two-bedroom au pair/in-law suite with separate entrance, outdoor entertaining patios, a walk-up attic, a three-car garage, an in-ground pool and a children’s playhouse. Ready and waiting for the experienced or aspiring equestrian, there is also a ring, paddocks and a barn with horse stalls. Set on nearly 16 manicured acres, this stunning property has direct trail access for riding, but can also be enjoyed for running, walking or biking.
“Despite its size, this home lives quite comfortably,” says Berg. “Even after more than 100 years, ‘Savin Hill’ retains its legendary status.
They just don’t build like this anymore, making it a very special property.”
For information, or to schedule a private showing, call Gretchen Berg at 617-913-6755. To view additional photos, visit Gretchen’s Instagram — @lovewhereyoulivema.
AT A GLANCE:
6 plus bedrooms
7 full and 2 half baths
10,000 square feet
15.94 acres
2-bedroom in-law suite
$3,985,000
LISTED BY:
Gretchen Berg
J Barrett & Company
617-913-6755
