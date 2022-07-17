This Plaice Cove retreat has everything you want in a beach house and more.
Short walk to North Beach and Plaice Cove Beach without crossing 1A.
Four floors of well-designed space. Open concept living level with hickory floors, fabulous kitchen including spacious breakfast bar, wood and painted cabinetry, galley food prep area, gorgeous granite counters, work center, and GE Monogram appliances.
A stunning two-story entrance foyer with a custom-built staircase, custom wood panels and trim and a cedar lined coat closet, outdoor shower, two laundry centers, and glass rail system, are a sampling of the fabulous features of this home.
There is also a generous dining area, gas fireplace and slider access to a covered porch. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and luxurious full bath with separate shower.
Top floor is a bonus office/family room space with adjoining deck, gas fireplace, eye brow window, and outstanding ocean views. Two-car heated garage, work shop, loads of storage, paver driveway, fenced yard, and much more! Buyer to verify square footage. For a private showing, call Lauren Stone at 603-944-1368 or email lauren@laurenstone.com.
At a glance:
Hampton NH
Price 1,790,000
3 Bedroom
4 Bathroom
.07 Acres
Built in 2003
2,950 Sq. Ft.
Listed by:
Lauren Stone
Carey & Giampa
ofc: 603-964-7000
cell: 603-944-1368
