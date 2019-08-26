This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch at 132 Haverhill Street in Salem, N.H., covers all your needs!
Walk into the home with gleaming hardwood floors and an open-concept living room and kitchen.
The fully equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, including a brand new oven, lovely white cabinetry, and a custom-built dining nook.
A fantastic screened porch adds more living space to the main level, and each of the three bedrooms is a good size, featuring large closets.
Downstairs you will be pleasantly surprised with the spacious finished basement with a laundry room and half bathroom. There is also an extra large storage area with walkout to the wooded backyard.
All of this, nestled in desirable North Salem, close to Routes 28, 111, and 93. Oh, and don’t forget Canobie Lake!
Listed at $319,000, the home is being exclusively offered by Madison Kazes of Coco, Early & Associates of Methuen. There will be an open house today, August 25, from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Madison directly at 978-270-5333, at the Coco, Early & Associates Methuen office at 978-687-8484, or email mkazes@cocoearly.com.
You can also visit www.buyandsellwithmadison.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 132 Haverhill Street, Salem, N.H.
Designed for: First-time homebuyers or those looking to downsize
Price: $319,000
Listing agent: Madison Kazes, Coco, Early & Associates, Methuen, 978-270-5333 or 978-687-8484, mkazes@cocoearly.com, www.buyandsellwithmadison.com