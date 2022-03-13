12 Trevino Circle at Andover Country Club is an exclusive opportunity to own a brand-new home overlooking the fifth fairway at Andover Country Club. This bright, light and airy new construction features a very desirable location at the end of an elegant cul de sac.
At 12 Trevino Circle, the fairway is quite literally in your backyard. Imagine sipping coffee with the scenic expansive views of the fairway from the oversized deck. The location of this home is situated in a truly ideal setting. More importantly, Andover Country Club is just a few minutes away from your front door.
The 18-hole championship golf course also features a driving range, short game area and practice putting greens that are all kept in pristine condition.
This beautiful new home has a great deal to offer residents besides the many club amenities. 12 Trevino Circle is ideally located just a few miles from the town center. Fine dining and quaint shops, many local community events, close to walking trails, historic landmarks — and easy access to major highways make this feature property a great place to call home.
For families with children it is close by the high school as well as the newly planned West Elementary School building. It also has great appeal for empty nesters looking for a luxurious upgrade with all the amenities of country club living.
At first glance, the property features a manicured lawn, three-car garage and elegant paver driveway. Upon entering, the foyer leads to the office/den and formal dining room. Attached to the dining room is a butler’s pantry to make entertaining convenient and efficient. Just beyond is the magnificent, oversized designer kitchen — complete with cutting-edge appliances, modern lighting and an oversized island.
The eat-in kitchen area features space for seating and viewing of the large deck and glorious green fairway. The home features hardwood flooring throughout and accents the drama of the natural light throughout the day.
The stairway from the kitchen leads to the mid-level large family room which boasts impressive ceilings and a fireplace. The upper level has four bedrooms — including the primary suite with en-suite bath and stunning double sinks and a spa-like steam shower with plenty of light and closet space.
A unique bonus to this home is the walk-up attic, which allows for additional storage.
The finished lower level is also perfect space for entertaining. It features a convenient walk-out to the shaded paver patio below the deck, and offers a variety of uses, such as relaxing in solitude after a long day or hosting friends after tee time on the course. This level also features a fifth bedroom with bath ideal for guests. And, more storage space area which is always a plus.
12 Trevino is built by Yvon Cormier Construction Corporation — Inducted into the Home Builder’s Hall of Fame in 2011.
Open House today: Sunday, March 13: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call 978-886-2836.
AT A GLANCE
5 bedrooms
4 full 1 half baths
Approx. 5,175 sq ft
$2,900,000
LISTED BY:
Cormier Properties