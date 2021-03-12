Just like the successful sell out of the first phase, The Villas at North Tuscan Village is happy to announce that just five of the 30 homes in their second phase remain for sale. At this pace, on-site Streamline
Communities Sales Director, John Konevich, strongly urges interested parties to not hesitate. “In the very near future, we are hoping to begin the release of the first few homes in what will be the third and final phase of the project. Those looking to make an immediate move however, should act quickly. If we base our predictions on the past few months, these last homes will not be available for long.”
Well- designed for an active, low-maintenance regime, this multi-generational community of 85+ homes is sited at the former Rockingham Race Track in Salem, New Hampshire. Based on the inventive concept of an open-air “mixed-use” development where everything is right outside the home owner’s door, the area will ultimately boast a 164 room luxury hotel, Mass General Hospital, more than 15 restaurants such as Tuscan Kitchen and Chipotle, and 75 shops including Market Basket, Home Sense, Ulta Beauty, LL Bean, Sierra and Old Navy to name just a few.
“This is what we refer to as ‘Sub-Urban’, when ‘suburban meets urban’ – a place where you can truly live, work, stay and play. From a commuter’s perspective, the location is perfect. We are seeing so many people coming into New Hampshire from Massachusetts thanks to the accessibility to Route 93 and all major arteries,” says Konevich. “This community continues to develop right before our eyes.”
While homes in all of the phases will feature eat-in kitchens with islands, three bedrooms, generous second floor office or bonus room, two and a half baths, private decks or patios, and two-car garages, those in the second phase have been further enhanced by the choice of triplex, duplex or free-standing townhouse styles and first floor owner suites. Homes in Phase III will be a slightly modified version, but still featuring first floor owner suites. During this “pre-construction” period, buyers will have their choice of a wide variety of designer finishes including cabinetry, countertops and flooring.
Regardless of which stage you opt for, expect to find high-end appointments such as red oak hardwood flooring in the main living spaces, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, granite/quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown moldings, decorative wainscoting, and central air conditioning.
Integrated with the beautiful six-acre Tuscan Lake, this pet-friendly community of quads and triplexes will also feature miles of pedestrian walking and biking paths for the outdoor enthusiasts. A monthly HOA fee covers master insurance and exterior maintenance including landscaping and snow removal.
The remaining homes in Phase II, which all feature three bedrooms and an office, are priced from the high $500,000s.
“We are seeing a very diverse demographic from an age perspective with everyone from first time home buyers, to downsizers, to young families,” says Konevich. “The lifestyle that is being presented by this very collaborative design spans across just about every consumer profile. The time is right to secure your options.”
The Villas at North Tuscan Village is developed by respected home builders Black Brook Realty TVN LLC.
On-site appointments and open houses are available now. Please call John Konevich in the sales office at 888-211-9835 for updated information or visit www.villastuscanvillage.com.
MARKETED BY:
Streamline Communities
John Konevich, on-site Sales Director
888-211-9835
AT A GLANCE: