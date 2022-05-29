Chances are pretty great that you’ve never seen a property quite like this one.
Sited high upon a bluff overlooking Coolidge Point, Crow Island and the vast Atlantic Ocean, this 1953 waterfront contemporary with a sandy beach is absolutely breathtaking.
Listed for $5,250,000, this home boasts five bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a smart mix of formal and casual spaces anxiously anticipating a new owner’s fresh perspective.
“This is a marvelous chance to live not only in Manchester-by-the-Sea but in the private Eaglehead neighborhood, which is what I believe to be the best-kept secret in town,” says J Barre= & Company’s Holly Fabyan, who markets the property with partner Paula Polo-Filias.
“Offering the most commanding ocean views from nearly every room, this home is also close to town and Singing Beach. Depending on the buyers’ taste level and needs, this could be a wonderful modest or full renovation opportunity.”
A striking two-story foyer, with floor-to-ceiling glass and a spiral staircase to the upper balcony, leads through a spacious mudroom to the powder room with a stackable washer and dryer.
French doors open to a glorious sunken great room featuring a wood-burning fireplace and a built-in, 17-foot window seat with oversized windows from which to enjoy the panoramic ocean vista.
A fireplaced family room and an ocean-facing, glass-walled dining room afford ideal spaces for entertaining.
The eat-in kitchen with simple cabinetry, full counter-length picture windows and a slider to a lovely deck is perfect for the inspired cook with an affinity for “retro” design. A nearby home office/library provides expansion potential for the kitchen.
Ascend one of the two staircases to a spacious second floor, three full baths and the aforementioned five bedrooms, two of which are en suite. In the primary suite, find another 17-foot window seat, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and more spectacular views of the sea.
Additional highlights of this home include a walkout, unfinished basement with a view, new air conditioning on the second level, an approved BOH five-bedroom septic system design, and entitlement to the neighborhood’s private association with a staircase to a beach.
For more information on this unique listing, call Holly Fabyan at 508-843-0678 or Paula Polo-Filias at 978-479-0157.
AT A GLANCE:
• 10 rooms
• 5 bedrooms
• 3.5 baths
• 3,410 square feet
• $5,250,000
LISTED BY:
• Holly Fabyan, 508-843-0678
• Paula Polo-Filias, 978-479-0157
• J Barre= & Company
• www.jbarre=realty.com
