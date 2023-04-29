Introducing Cabot Crossing — Beverly’s newest condominium offering, located in the heart of the city’s ever-evolving downtown. Meticulously built by local developer Michael Panzero of MJP Properties Inc., all four units have been distinctly designed with high-end appointments and thoughtfully constructed with the highest quality materials. While the location and the aesthetics are certainly attractive to the aspiring home buyer, it is the price point that may prove to be the most appealing part. Proudly presented by LUX Realty’s Team Cotraro, these lovely homes start at just $350,000.
“It is virtually impossible to find brand new construction on the North Shore at this value,” says Realtor Mike Cotraro. “When the opportunity to renovate a (then) three-unit structure arose, MJP Properties Inc. hit the ground running, applying for the necessary permits to add a third floor and subsequently a fourth unit. He essentially started from scratch, taking it down to the studs, building a new staircase, new floor plans, new plumbing, new electrical, foam insulation, plastered walls, sound proofing, new roof, new windows and new siding.”
Ranging in size from 650 to 1,100 square feet, each open-concept home features spacious living areas, tiled baths, and streamlined kitchens with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, subway tiled backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor features two units, a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom. The second floor features a two-bedroom with center island. The 3rd floor boasts two bedrooms including a primary suite with second bathroom, double closets and an in-unit laundry.
Additional highlights include 3/4-inch oak flooring in the main living spaces, recessed and pendant lighting, wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms, a spacious basement with private storage areas and washer/dryers, separate high-efficiency gas heating systems, central air, and two deeded parking spaces for each. The building’s ideal proximity to the Cummings Center, public and private schools, the commuter rail and area parks and beaches completes the package.
These homes are projected to be completed by the end of June. For more information or to schedule a showing, call Mike Cotraro at 978-337-6355.
AT A GLANCE:
1-2 bedrooms
1-2 baths
650-1,100 square feet
$350,000 — $449,900
LISTED BY:
Team Cotraro, LUX Realty
Mike Cotraro, 978-337-6355
