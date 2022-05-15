The perfect balance of contemporary flair and old-time charm resides at 85 Mill Road in Hampton, N.H. This impressive home is 3,684 square feet and features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, which includes a 1-bedroom apartment, a two-story barn, and a .86 buildable lot. Only a couple miles from the ocean, highways and schools, this desirable home offers unique versatility and is ideally located. This residence is superbly versatile. The options for buyers are endless and the apartment could be utilized as an investment property, to host guests or for extended family to reside.
Each space in this home exudes the original character of the past with the desirable upgrades of today. The interior features the original pine flooring throughout and fabulous wood exposed ceiling beams. It is clear this home is filled with all the charm without the hassle.
The entrance of this colonial-style home opens into an inviting foyer and staircase. The floor plan flows nicely as the dining room, complete with built-in cabinet and chair railing, is adjacent to the main entrance and leads into the bright, open-concept kitchen.
A large center granite island with seating, granite countertops and brushed nickel appliances give the kitchen an updated feel. Light shines in through the large windows and reflects throughout the room. The side entrance is located in the kitchen off the covered porch that includes a ceiling fan and skylights. This covered porch gives ease of access and a serene view of the trees and barn. Meals can be prepared in the kitchen with views of the beautifully landscaped yard while a crackling fire glows in the gas fireplace. This setting provides the perfect ambiance for a cozy night with guests or a space to enjoy a morning cup of coffee.
The living area is right off the kitchen and the perfect place to relax after a meal or busy day. The large fireplace is the centerpiece of this cozy yet spacious room. The cabinet built-ins provide great storage, and the large windows give a lovely view of the yard and brightens up the space nicely.
The second floor is just as charming as the rest of the home. Three well-sized bedrooms and a full bath allow for plenty of room for family or guests. Also upstairs is a primary suite reminiscent of a romantic New England bed and breakfast. With exposed beams and brick, the room feels pleasant and tranquil. The en-suite is spa-like, with high ceilings and a skylight providing drama. Gorgeous double sinks, granite counters, a spacious soaking tub, shower and a convenient walk-in closet complete the bath.
The character of the main home continues to the spacious attached 1 bedroom apartment. Accessed by its own entrance, this space is multifaceted and would be appreciated by all that stay there.
The first floor has an open-concept layout with a half bath and gleaming kitchen featuring an island for preparing meals. The living room has views of the well-manicured yard with French doors leading to its private deck. The second floor has all the necessities: a private bedroom, a full bath, a walk-in closet and a laundry area.
The landscaping outside is lush and updated. With a freshly painted two-story barn for storage, recently installed brick pathway, a beautiful patio and a fenced grassy yard for children and pets to play. The outdoor space provides an escape with various uses for now and in the future. The buildable 0.86-acre lot sets this home apart and allows buyers to decide how they’d like to use this land.
The home itself is enchanting, but the location is extremely desirable as well. It is a great commuter location with the added benefit of the beach nearby. Located about 2 miles from the Atlantic Ocean, residents of this home will not have to travel much more than 5 minutes to reach the water. Local schools and downtown restaurants are within a mile of this home, giving convenient access to go anywhere the family needs.
For private showings please contact Lauren Stone at (603) 944-1368 or email lauren@laurenstone.com.
AT A GLANCE:
5 bedrooms
5 baths
3,684 square feet
$979,900
LISTED BY:
Lauren Stone
Carey & Giampa
603-944-1368
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.