An exclusive opportunity to own an oceanfront condo with a private stairway to the beach at The Dory Inn in Hampton, NH has hit the market at 1044 Ocean Boulevard unit 1B. This exclusive 900 square foot oceanfront condo features 2 bedrooms with sweeping views, 2 remodeled bathrooms, an open concept kitchen and living area, and a large oceanfront patio with steps to secluded Plaice Cove Beach.
The unit is located at a hidden gem named The Dory Inn. It is one of only two condominiums directly on sandy beaches in New Hampshire. The Inn feels quaint with only 9 total units. About two-thirds of the residents live here for the summer while the other third lives here year-round. The unit offers 2 convenient deeded parking spots, basement storage, a function room, and a private outdoor grill and picnic area for residents to enjoy.
Understandably, this unit is the most sought-after. Patrick Carey of Carey and Giampa Realtors explains, “It is the best unit in the building because it has a 32-foot private patio exclusive to this unit and its own singular stairway down to the beach.” This property offers the luxury of oceanfront living without the stress of typical beach home maintenance.
While condo living may not typically be associated with privacy, this unit feels secluded due to the lush landscaping lining the oversized patio area and quiet beach access. With vibrant flowers and greenery, the outdoor space offers oceanfront relaxation perfect for reading a book with a view of the water or hosting guests for a beach day on the waterfront just steps away from the sandy beach.
This home is also well-equipped for year-round living. A gas fireplace in the living area complements the living room and warms the space during cooler nights or mornings. There are storm shutters recessed into the eves and hurricane grade windows to protect the property all year long, giving owners peace of mind no matter the conditions.
This home has the perfect balance of splendor and convenience. Upon entering, sweeping views of the ocean and bright sunlight flood the airy room. The open concept kitchen and living area give the space exceptional flow and allow for ease of entertaining with stunning views.
Cooking enthusiasts will enjoy preparing meals in the sleek remodeled kitchen with a stovetop that overlooks the ocean, plenty of cabinet space, and gleaming granite countertops. The living area walks out directly to the large patio and stairway to the beach.
The captivating views continue in the guest bedroom. A murphy bed, as well as a built-in office area, add versatility to the space. The bathroom is also beautifully remodeled with marble. Guests will feel like they are on vacation with breathtaking views to savor morning to night.
The primary suite boasts the sounds of waves providing a tranquil soundtrack for drifting to sleep and sliding doors that open to the large patio for morning coffee with views of the sunrise. A scalloped ceiling adds depth and character to the room while maintaining its inviting feel. The primary bathroom has a conveniently located washer and dryer as well as beautiful marble finishes.
Along with its premier features and setting on the water, the location of this condo is great for other reasons. This condo is close to access routes like Route 1 and 101 as well as I-95. It is a short drive to attractions like the Sea Shell at Hampton Beach, Odiorne State Park, and Fuller Gardens. Owners of this residence can also enjoy income tax-free benefits of living in New Hampshire.
Showings are by appointment only. Please contact Patrick Carey on his cell at 603-583-1000, in the office at 603-474-3401, or by email at patrickwcarey2017@gmail.com.
AT A GLANCE:
1044 Ocean Boulevard — Unit 1B
2 bedrooms
2 baths
901 square feet
$1,219,000
LISTED BY:
Patrick Carey
Carey & Giampa Realtors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.