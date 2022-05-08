Lakefront living complete with resort-like amenities and a homey neighborhood is exclusively available at 40 Woodvue Road in Windham, N.H. This magnificent home boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and consists of 6,210 square feet on a 0.8-acre lot. It is built for entertaining, with a variety of spaces to indulge in, including a wine cellar, sauna, and large deck overlooking Canobie Lake.
The most captivating aspect of this home is the location and lifestyle it provides. It sits directly on Canobie Lake. When describing the highlights of the home, broker Shannon DiPietro of DiPietro Group Real Estate explains: “The location, the water, the kitchen are all highlights, but it’s not just the house, it’s really the lifestyle here. It’s the privacy you have on this lot compared to most lakefronts, which buyers don’t get, especially in Windham. The size of the lot and having a yard on a lake is a huge selling point for buyers.”
Homeowners can dock their boat or kayak and spend afternoons on the water before enjoying an evening overlooking the lake views from their mahogany deck or stone firepit.
This home’s layout was inspired by American architect Royal Barry Wills. The floorplan allows for ease of movement throughout the main floor. Inside, the stunning entryway draws attention to the extraordinary staircase. From there, the formal dining room boasts large windows and beautiful cabinetry for dinner parties. The kitchen is right around the corner and opens up to views of Canobie Lake. Upgrades like modern European designed cabinets and Subzero and Viking appliances allow anyone cooking in the kitchen to feel like a professional chef.
Next, flowing nicely and adjacent to the kitchen is the great room. This room is spectacular and the perfect place for entertaining. Guests can gaze at the wood burning fireplace while sipping a beverage from the wetbar. They can take in the cozy ambience from the tongue-and-groove design throughout the room. Most of all, guests can relax with a view of Canobie Lake through the large windows and make their way to mingle on the mahogany deck just outside the french doors. The deck is in great condition with plenty of room for dining and relaxing.
At the end of the day, guests can retire to their guest wing. This area features two sizable bedrooms and a tranquil bathroom. The rooms are spacious and bright with plenty of storage and closet space. Details like a beautiful updated sink and heat lamp will help any guest feel comfortable during their stay.
The upper floor is just as dazzling as the main floor. Up the elegant and airy staircase is another landing which leads to an additional bedroom and the master suite. The bedroom is large and expansive, and consists of lake views, a walk-in closet and a cedar closet.
Also upstairs is the master suite, which truly sets this marvelous home apart. The master bedroom is generous, with phenomenal views of Canobie Lake. There is also access to a walk-in closet. The room features high ceilings, a gas fireplace, and best of all, a private balcony.
The master is not only beautiful, but also leads into its most exclusive feature: a spa-like bathroom oasis. The master bathroom has radiant heated floors and boasts a rush of natural light, thanks to large windows and a skylight. The morning kitchen’s countertops glisten and have ample counter space for preparing beverages any time of day. Upscale amenities like a steam shower and large tub compliment the suite to provide a true sanctuary.
The grand aspects of this home do not end with the impressive areas on the main and upper level. The lower level contains just as much splendor. This space is versatile and could be utilized as an in-law space, consisting of a well-lit office with built-ins, a game room, and full bath. What’s more, this area boasts a wine cellar, exercise room, sauna, and laundry room, steps from the grassy waterfront yard.
The opportunity to experience luxurious lakefront living is rare in New Hampshire. Windham, N.H., is the perfect location for prospective buyers to invest in due to its proximity to highways, Boston, and Massachusetts. Canobie Lake is an ideal lake to own on, as it allows for watercraft, so homeowners can dock their boats and enjoy lake living to the fullest. Windham is ideal for families, with great school districts and local parks. This incredible home, combined with its prime location, create an ideal lifestyle for any home buyer.
AT A GLANCE:
4 bedrooms
5 baths
6,210 square feet
$2,175,000
LISTED BY:
Shannon DiPietro
DiPietro Group Real Estate
