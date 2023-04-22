Envision stepping onto your private deck and taking in magnificent views of the ocean and coastline from the popular Salisbury strip to the mouth of the Merrimack River and beyond to Cape Ann, being able to walk out your door and feel the smooth sand under your feet, and to enjoy this fabulous lifestyle in brand-new construction.
Yes, this is possible with two new homes at 187 Atlantic Avenue in Salisbury Beach. Located directly on the dunes, this new duplex offers two stunning homes, each with gorgeous finishes and an incredible attention to detail. They were designed and built by well-respected Merrimack Valley builder, Northeast Builders.
The first-level unit offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a spacious open-concept kitchen, and a living room boasting a wall of windows looking out to the Atlantic.
There is gorgeous luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout the home, white oak trim details, and recessed lighting.
The kitchen offers a center island with quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, a tiled backsplash, and premium Bertazzoni appliances, while the living room features an electric fireplace and access to an oceanfront deck and the beach below.
The primary bedroom has its own private bathroom, with a marble tiled shower and teak vanity, while the two guest bedrooms share a spacious guest bathroom with beautiful blue tiling and an infrared heated mirror.
The second unit occupies the second and third level of the home, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with similar details and finishes.
Differences include a fantastic two-sided gas fireplace in the living room, a convenient storage space with seating in the entry hallway, and a heated towel rack in the guest bathroom.
The primary bedroom suite encompasses the entire third floor, with a bonus room for a home office, exercise space, or art studio. Other amenities include plush carpeting, a private deck, a walk-in closet, and a large primary bathroom with double sinks, a magnificent marble and gold-toned tiled shower, and a large soaking tub. Imagine watching a golden sunrise over the ocean or sitting on the deck stargazing on a warm summer evening in this truly incredible space!
These quality new homes also include Matthews Brothers windows, made locally in Maine, care-free siding, hurricane-ready construction, and state-of-the-art systems, including heat and air conditioning throughout.
Best of all is the beachfront lifestyle. Visualize walking along the beach year-round, swimming and surfing all summer, or simply stepping out onto the deck to appreciate the natural beauty of the ocean each and every day.
Salisbury Beach has been a prized beach destination for generations, and it is only a short drive to the major commuter routes, is less than hour to downtown Boston, and is minutes from Newburyport and Portsmouth.
The homes are for sale individually or could be purchased together by a multi-generational family or siblings that desire a family oceanfront complex.
Marketed by Patrick Carey of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $1,150,000 and $1,820,000, the homes offer a carefree beach lifestyle with no condo fees. To schedule a private viewing, contact Carey directly at 603-583-1000 or visit www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE:
Where: 187 Atlantic Ave., Salisbury Beach
Designed for: Anyone that desires a carefree, beachfront lifestyle and new construction
Price: $1,150,000 and $1,820,000
Listing by: Patrick Carey, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-583-1000, www.careyandgiampa.com
